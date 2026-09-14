Udon Thani student seeks help after losing baby in lone dorm birth

A Udon Thani student is receiving medical care after giving birth alone in her dormitory and losing her premature baby, with police awaiting forensic results to establish the exact circumstances of the infant’s death.

The fourth-year university student was believed to be around seven months pregnant when she unexpectedly went into labour during the night of September 12. She delivered her baby alone in her room without medical assistance.

Reports said the baby was born prematurely and was physically weak before dying some time after the birth. Police have since sent the infant for a forensic examination to establish the exact cause of death.

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The young woman had reportedly separated from the baby’s father during her pregnancy and had decided to continue the pregnancy and care for the child herself while completing her studies. She continued attending university throughout the pregnancy.

After losing her baby, the student was reportedly distressed and unsure where to seek help. Reports said she placed her baby in a suitcase and went to a nearby temple seeking assistance with funeral arrangements. Monks advised that the death first needed to be reported to police.

She then went to a police post in Mueang Udon Thani district and asked officers for help. Reports said she fainted after arriving, prompting officers to arrange medical assistance and take her to hospital.

Police were alerted to the case at around 6pm on September 13. Community leaders and officers subsequently examined the circumstances surrounding the birth, while the infant was transferred for a detailed post-mortem examination.

Investigators said they would speak with the mother and other people connected to the case once she was medically able to provide information. Police are waiting for the forensic findings before determining whether any further legal action is necessary.