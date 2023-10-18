Udon Thani sisters win 200,000 baht each in lottery, attributing success to father’s dream

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Three sisters from Thung Fon District, Udon Thani Province scooped second prize in the government lottery. The lucky number, 431314, was revealed in a dream by their late father, bringing each sister a windfall of 200,000 baht.

The news was announced on Facebook by Ratchadaporn Thongprasom, a resident of the same district, causing a buzz within the local community.

The sisters, identified as Pen, Nee, and Orn, are all older women who are well-known in their community. After the lottery draw on October 16, they took their winning tickets to the Government Savings Bank in Thung Fon to claim their prize of 200,000 baht (US$5,510) each.

Their good fortune was livestreamed on the Facebook page ไททุ่งฝน 4.0, attracting the attention and delight of bank customers and online viewers.

Pen explained their lucky number came from a dream their youngest sister had. Their father, who passed away six years ago on October 16, appeared in the dream and gave the numbers 14, 41, 58.

On the anniversary of their father’s death on October 16, the three sisters made merit at various sacred sites and visited Wat Pa Dong Nong Tan, a renowned temple in Udon Thani, to pray for the winning number in the lottery, reported KhaoSod.

Pen revealed that after the sisters made merit at Wat Pa Dong Nong Tan, they stopped by a lottery stall within the temple grounds before heading back at noon.

To their surprise, there was only one set of lottery tickets ending with the number 14. By afternoon, they discovered they had won the second prize in the lottery, causing great excitement among them. The sisters plan to return to the temple on October 28 to perform a dance ritual to celebrate their lottery win.

After claiming their prize money, the three sisters treated their children and grandchildren to a meal at an MK restaurant, sharing their joy and fortune with their loved ones.

