Udon Thani school coach and sponsor face further child abuse charges

An Udon Thani school football coach and a team sponsor are facing further legal action, as five more children aged between 10 and 13 have accused them of sexual abuse. The children, along with their families, sought support from Pavena Hongsakula, chairwoman of the Pavena Foundation for Women and Children, on Tuesday.

The two accused individuals, a 43 year old coach and a 64 year old retired military officer, were arrested by the police Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division (ATPD) on December 15. The charges came after the parents of two other victims sought help from the Pavena Foundation. Despite the charges, the suspects, who had created a financial support group for the school football team, have been released on bail, reports Bangkok Post.

The coach and the sponsor allegedly lured young players into staying at their residences, where the sexual abuse took place. Two team members, both 10 years old, have been rescued by the foundation.

The 13 year old boy, mother revealed that the families had initially been reluctant to file complaints due to the influential status of the accused. The grandmother of a 10 year old victim expressed her mounting concern after the release of the suspects, particularly when the coach attempted to meet her grandson in their shared community.

Pavena facilitated a meeting between the families and Pol Maj Gen Saruti Khwaengsopha, ATPD commander, for further questioning and to file additional complaints. She is also collaborating with the Justice Ministry to arrange compensation payments for the victims’ families.

Follow us on :













The details of the compensation are expected to be clarified within the next five days, with Justice Minister adviser Somboon Muangklum handling the case.

In related news, Shocking child abuse case in Saraburi: 52 year old stepfather sexually abuses 10 year old girl.