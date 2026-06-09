Thai man embraces friend who gets him arrested for drug run

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 9, 2026, 5:33 PM
50 2 minutes read
Thai man embraces friend who gets him arrested for drug run | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ฅนอุดร KhonUdon

A Thai man in Udon Thani forgave his friend after being tricked into trafficking nearly 800,000 tablets of methamphetamine, known locally as Yaba.

Officers from Border Patrol Police Division 24 announced details of the operation on June 8, confirming the arrest of two men, 38 year old Chatchai and 36 Preedee in Nong Saeng district.

The arrests followed a raid at a rubber plantation at around 3am on June 7 where officers seized 769,000 Yaba tablets along with two mobile phones for further investigation.

The operation stemmed from an earlier arrest on April 24, when police detained a trafficker in Sakon Nakhon province with 2.8 million Yaba tablets. The suspect provided information on a wider network, and Chatchai was found to be a member of the gang. This led officers to closely monitor him.

Drug bust in Udon Thani
Photo via Facebook/ กก.ตชด.24 ค่ายเสนีย์รณยุทธ อุดรธานี

Police said they tracked the Chatchai’s vehicle, a bronze-grey Suzuki Swift, after detecting movements consistent with drug transport activity from Nakhon Phanom province. Officers later stopped the car as it was heading towards the Chatchai’s residence but found Preedee driving.

Preedee told officers he had been asked by his friend, Chatchai, to deliver a package to a cottage in a mountain forest area. He then led police to the location, where the drugs were discovered.

Chatchai initially fled into the forest but was later arrested after police contacted his mother to convince him to surrender himself.

Related Articles

Police said Chatchai admitted involvement in drug trafficking, stating he had joined a network after making friend with gang members while previously imprisoned.

He told officers he had carried out similar activities in the past and was paid 20,000 baht for the latest delivery. The accused also told police he intended to share 10,000 baht with Preedee.

Udon Thani drug trafficking
Photo via Facebook/ กก.ตชด.24 ค่ายเสนีย์รณยุทธ อุดรธานี

Preedee insisted that he had never known about Chatchai’s involvement in drug trafficking, and that he had not realised the parcel contained drugs until he was arrested.

However, he said that he was not angry with his friend because Chatchai had supported his family and taken his family members to hospital, as he did not have a car.

According to ThaiRath, both men became emotional during questioning and embraced afterwards. Despite his innocence, Preedee would still face punishment for the crime.

Police are continuing their investigation into the drug bust in Udon Thani and the wider trafficking network.

Latest Thailand News
Thai man embraces friend who gets him arrested for drug run | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man embraces friend who gets him arrested for drug run

5 seconds ago
Thief raids empty Phuket luxury home, steals gold and 3 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Thief raids empty Phuket luxury home, steals gold and 3 million baht

7 minutes ago
Dusit International signs new hotel in Rishikesh as India expansion continues | Thaiger Thailand Hotels

Dusit International signs new hotel in Rishikesh as India expansion continues

38 minutes ago
Bus driver among three facing charges over Bangkok train collision | Thaiger Thailand News

Bus driver among three facing charges over Bangkok train collision

1 hour ago
Row erupts over missing first-prize lottery ticket in Sukhothai | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Row erupts over missing first-prize lottery ticket in Sukhothai

1 hour ago
UNHCR praises Thailand’s Myanmar refugee ID card initiative | Thaiger Thailand News

UNHCR praises Thailand’s Myanmar refugee ID card initiative

2 hours ago
Lampang drunk driving crash kills 2 year old boy, injures his parents | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Lampang drunk driving crash kills 2 year old boy, injures his parents

2 hours ago
2026 World Cup broadcast rights not secured, report says | Thaiger Thailand News

2026 World Cup broadcast rights not secured, report says

3 hours ago
Bangkok&#8217;s new tennis format sells out first event, plans to expand across Asia | Thaiger Events

Bangkok’s new tennis format sells out first event, plans to expand across Asia

4 hours ago
Circular island in Pathum Thani draws attention after aerial footage | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Circular island in Pathum Thani draws attention after aerial footage

4 hours ago
British tenant accused of trashing Phuket villa, causing 300,000 baht in damage | Thaiger Phuket News

British tenant accused of trashing Phuket villa, causing 300,000 baht in damage

4 hours ago
Thailand to launch Krabi-Phuket seaplane to target high-spending tourists | Thaiger Aviation News

Thailand to launch Krabi-Phuket seaplane to target high-spending tourists

6 hours ago
Dutch man dies after heart procedure, Thai wife alleges medical negligence | Thaiger Thailand News

Dutch man dies after heart procedure, Thai wife alleges medical negligence

6 hours ago
Koh Pha Ngan temple event host says no noise complaint from foreigner | Thaiger South Thailand News

Koh Pha Ngan temple event host says no noise complaint from foreigner

6 hours ago
Homeless man punches Bangladeshi tourist in the face on Pattaya Beach | Thaiger Thailand News

Homeless man punches Bangladeshi tourist in the face on Pattaya Beach

7 hours ago
Thai man shoots teenage girl, mother over age gap relationship, jealousy | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai man shoots teenage girl, mother over age gap relationship, jealousy

7 hours ago
Bail revoked for Brit in Koh Pha Ngan case after Thai doctor dies | Thaiger Thailand News

Bail revoked for Brit in Koh Pha Ngan case after Thai doctor dies

8 hours ago
Illegal Thai worker deported from South Korea after sleeping drunk in taxi | Thaiger Thailand News

Illegal Thai worker deported from South Korea after sleeping drunk in taxi

24 hours ago
Man kills TikTok star ex-girlfriend, turns gun on himself with son in car | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Man kills TikTok star ex-girlfriend, turns gun on himself with son in car

1 day ago
Honey seizure allegedly leads foreigner&#8217;s Bangkok airport complaint | Thaiger Aviation News

Honey seizure allegedly leads foreigner’s Bangkok airport complaint

1 day ago
Philippines earthquake death toll reaches 16, 129 injured | Thaiger News

Philippines earthquake death toll reaches 16, 129 injured

1 day ago
Foreign woman on Koh Pha Ngan allegedly ignores Thai dog attack victim | Thaiger South Thailand News

Foreign woman on Koh Pha Ngan allegedly ignores Thai dog attack victim

1 day ago
Thailand to replace paper arrival cards with mobile immigration app | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand to replace paper arrival cards with mobile immigration app

1 day ago
Phuket tuk tuk driver loses gold after alleged spiked coffee from passenger | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket tuk tuk driver loses gold after alleged spiked coffee from passenger

1 day ago
Grandfather&#8217;s pet monkey kills 6 year old boy in Nakhon Si Thammarat | Thaiger South Thailand News

Grandfather’s pet monkey kills 6 year old boy in Nakhon Si Thammarat

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 9, 2026, 5:33 PM
50 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.