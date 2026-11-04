Complaints on Udon Thani expo mount over garden displays, site services, and value for money

The Udon Thani World Horticultural Expo, which opened on November 1, faced criticism over value for money, botanical accuracy, management and readiness.

Udon Thani is hosting the world horticultural expo for the first time. The event was previously held twice in Chiang Mai. The government expected it to attract more than 3.6 million visitors and generate over 20 billion baht for Thailand, following an investment of more than 2.5 billion baht.

Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul joined several senior politicians at the opening ceremony on November 1.

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The expo’s reported highlights include 32 international gardens representing 17 countries, 16 gardens created by public- and private-sector organisations, more than 50 gardens featuring rare plant species, and over 1 million colourful flowers.

The event also includes academic exhibition halls, a riverside market with 50 stalls and architecture inspired by Isan style.

Tickets cost 199 baht per person and are available at the venue, at 7-Eleven stores nationwide and online through the All Ticket website.

However, feedback from Thai visitors included complaints about venue management and the accuracy of plants displayed in the gardens.

Some visitors said the parking area was far from the venue and required them to cross an eight-lane road, with staff helping pedestrians. Others complained about what they described as a complicated ticket-purchasing and registration process at the entrance.

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Further complaints concerned delays at a ticket office outside the venue, a limited number of shuttle buses, a lack of seating areas, too few beverage stalls, inconvenient toilets and traffic within the site.

In a video posted on Facebook, one Thai woman said she did not consider the ticket price worthwhile. Other online users shared photos of the gardens, saying they looked similar to gardens outside state schools and district offices.

The expo also faced criticism over the plants displayed in its national gardens. Botanical enthusiasts and academics said some plants did not belong to the countries represented and did not reflect their botanical identities.

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Examples raised by online users included a cactus from Mexico displayed in the Madagascan garden, plants native to Thailand shown in the Somalia and Egypt gardens, and a background in the Tunisia garden that they said depicted Santorini.

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Academics said Thailand had skilled professionals and experts who could work with the government to ensure the plants accurately represented each country.

Some online users also said rare and foreign plants were shown in photos or videos rather than displayed in person, adding to their concerns about the ticket price.

Thai PBS reported that the Udon Thani provincial governor acknowledged visitors’ feedback and admitted there had been some inconveniences at the venue. The governor and relevant departments said they would work to improve management by the end of the week.

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