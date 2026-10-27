Minister defends Udon Thani Horticultural Expo spending amid budget criticism

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 27, 2026, 4:17 PM
2 minutes read
Minister defends Udon Thani Horticultural Expo spending amid budget criticism
Photo via Facebook/ พืชสวนโลกอุดรธานี 2569 Udon Thani Expo 2026

Thailand’s Deputy Agriculture Minister Watcharaphon Khaokham defended the expected economic benefits of the Udon Thani International Horticultural Expo 2026 amid questions about spending, with organisers forecasting up to 3.6 million visitors and more than 20 billion baht in additional economic value.

The international exhibition is scheduled to run from November 1 to March 14, 2027, at the Nong Dae wetland in Kut Sa subdistrict, Mueang Udon Thani district. The programme will feature horticultural displays, agricultural technology and activities that change throughout the event.

Watcharaphon said the site was about 90% complete when he visited roughly two weeks ago. He was due to conduct a final inspection on October 30, ahead of the opening.

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Watcharaphon said estimates from private-sector organisations, including the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Federation of Thai Industries, indicated that the event could benefit hotels, restaurants, transport operators and other businesses.

He added that accommodation was reportedly fully booked as far away as Nong Khai.

Minister defends budget spent on Udon Thani expo
Photo via Facebook/ พืชสวนโลกอุดรธานี 2569 Udon Thani Expo 2026

He also highlighted the project’s intended longer-term benefits, describing the site as a green space for Udon Thani where students and farmers could learn about new agricultural technologies.

The project faced criticism over its budget. The original allocation was reported at 2.5 billion baht, while a separate proposal for an additional 250 million baht for publicity, management and activities drew scrutiny.

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Government estimates suggest the event could attract 3.6 million visitors, generate more than 20 billion baht in economic value and create approximately 81,000 jobs. The projections also point to more than 32 billion baht circulating through the economy and around 7.7 billion baht in tax revenue.

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Watcharaphon said the additional expenditure was recommended in connection with requirements from the International Association of Horticultural Producers, which approved Thailand to host the event. He also said he did not directly supervise the Department of Agriculture.

Udon Thani International Horticultural Expo 2026 mascot
Photo via Facebook/ พืชสวนโลกอุดรธานี 2569 Udon Thani Expo 2026

The status of the additional procurement requires clarification following a report that the proposed contract was cancelled on October 26.

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After the exhibition, the ministry plans to retain the site as a permanent public park and venue for international events. It intends to ask the Cabinet to transfer management to the Udon Thani Provincial Administrative Organisation.

Entry tickets are available for 199 baht via the All Ticket website and from 7-Eleven stores across the country. Tickets will also be available to purchase at the entrance.

Residents of Udon Thani can purchase a special ticket for 199 baht, which allows them to enter the event at any time during the 134 days. Further information is available on the event’s official website.

Udon Thani International Horticultural Expo 2026 venue
Photo via Facebook/ พืชสวนโลกอุดรธานี 2569 Udon Thani Expo 2026

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 27, 2026, 4:17 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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