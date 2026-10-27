Minister defends Udon Thani Horticultural Expo spending amid budget criticism

Thailand’s Deputy Agriculture Minister Watcharaphon Khaokham defended the expected economic benefits of the Udon Thani International Horticultural Expo 2026 amid questions about spending, with organisers forecasting up to 3.6 million visitors and more than 20 billion baht in additional economic value.

The international exhibition is scheduled to run from November 1 to March 14, 2027, at the Nong Dae wetland in Kut Sa subdistrict, Mueang Udon Thani district. The programme will feature horticultural displays, agricultural technology and activities that change throughout the event.

Watcharaphon said the site was about 90% complete when he visited roughly two weeks ago. He was due to conduct a final inspection on October 30, ahead of the opening.

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Watcharaphon said estimates from private-sector organisations, including the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Federation of Thai Industries, indicated that the event could benefit hotels, restaurants, transport operators and other businesses.

He added that accommodation was reportedly fully booked as far away as Nong Khai.

He also highlighted the project’s intended longer-term benefits, describing the site as a green space for Udon Thani where students and farmers could learn about new agricultural technologies.

The project faced criticism over its budget. The original allocation was reported at 2.5 billion baht, while a separate proposal for an additional 250 million baht for publicity, management and activities drew scrutiny.

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Government estimates suggest the event could attract 3.6 million visitors, generate more than 20 billion baht in economic value and create approximately 81,000 jobs. The projections also point to more than 32 billion baht circulating through the economy and around 7.7 billion baht in tax revenue.

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Watcharaphon said the additional expenditure was recommended in connection with requirements from the International Association of Horticultural Producers, which approved Thailand to host the event. He also said he did not directly supervise the Department of Agriculture.

The status of the additional procurement requires clarification following a report that the proposed contract was cancelled on October 26.

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After the exhibition, the ministry plans to retain the site as a permanent public park and venue for international events. It intends to ask the Cabinet to transfer management to the Udon Thani Provincial Administrative Organisation.

Entry tickets are available for 199 baht via the All Ticket website and from 7-Eleven stores across the country. Tickets will also be available to purchase at the entrance.

Residents of Udon Thani can purchase a special ticket for 199 baht, which allows them to enter the event at any time during the 134 days. Further information is available on the event’s official website.

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