Mun River’s flood tide brings venomous twist to northern Thailand

The continuous rise of the Mun River has resulted in severe flooding, submerging nine districts in Ubon Ratchathani, northern Thailand. Inhabitants scramble to evacuate while also dealing with venomous animals, including snakes and scorpions, that have been displaced by the floodwaters.

Agricultural damage is extensive, with an estimated 46,000 acres of farmland affected. The flooding has also impacted tens of thousands of livestock.

The 21st Airborne Division in Ubon Ratchathani is urgently assisting with the evacuation of residents. Despite living in two-storey houses, many have been forced to leave their homes due to the waters reaching over 1.5 metres.

The residents have sought temporary shelter in the Thai Army residential area in Jarema, Mueang Ubon Ratchathani, as the water levels continue to rise.

As a result, 11 families, a total of 31 people, from the Thai community have had to evacuate their homes. Some inhabitants have been bitten by snakes and scorpions seeking refuge from the floodwaters while resting in temporary tents.

Medical professionals have had to administer up to five antivenin and pain relief injections. The flood situation in Ubon Ratchathani has resulted in flooding in nine districts across the province.

Consequently, 278 families, equalling 990 people from the Mueang and Warin Chamrap districts, have had to evacuate 18 communities.

The remaining water has flooded over 46,000 acres of agricultural land in seven other districts, and more than 10,000 livestock have been affected. The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, in collaboration with the municipal office, has provided survival bags and drinking water to the affected residents.

The water levels in the Mun River are still rising due to rainfall in the area and the northern waters flowing into Mueang Ubon Ratchathani.

Today, the Mun River’s water level has increased by 9 centimetres, resulting in a total of 7.64 metres, 64 centimetres above the floodwall, reported KhaoSod.

