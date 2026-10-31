Two women scam 105 year old monk in Suphan Buri

Photo courtesy of komchadluek

Two women posing as sick disciples have scammed a 105 year old monk at a Suphan Buri temple out of more than 20,000 baht (about US$615), according to CCTV footage shared by his followers.

The pair, who appear to be aged between 40 and 50, visited Wat Lamphan Bong in Nong Pho subdistrict, Nong Ya Sai district, three times. They targeted the revered monk Luang Pu Somboon Piyadhammo.

Disciples said the women walked with a cane and covered one eye to look unwell, then claimed they needed money for medical treatment.

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58 year old Krittichai Kerdnarong, a close disciple of the monk, said the women first posed as followers offering items to Luang Pu Somboon. They then asked for money for treatment, and he gave them 6,000 baht.

They returned a second time with the same story. This time other people were at the temple, and the monk gave them only 100 baht.

The third visit took place on the evening of 29 October, when few people were around because the temple was holding a funeral. Krittichai said the women entered the monk’s residence and gave repeated reasons for needing money. Luang Pu Somboon, who has age-related memory loss, handed over 15,000 baht, bringing the total loss to more than 20,000 baht.

55 year old Tawan Thanyacharoen, another disciple, found out the next morning, 30 October. He went to exchange small banknotes with the monk and found the money missing.

Tawan checked the CCTV and saw the women, in disguise, calmly walk from the car park straight to the monk. They then left in a white pickup truck with a steel cage on the back.

The disciples have posted the footage online to warn other temples. They urged those with elderly monks to look after them closely and take turns keeping watch, so the same pair cannot target other monks.

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