Two wild elephants electrocuted by durian orchard owner’s fence in Thailand

Two wild elephants, roughly aged between 20 and 25 and 30 and 35 years, met a tragic end due to electrocution in Surat Thani province. The elephants fell victim to an electric fence positioned by a local durian orchard farmer in Tai Rom Yen National Park located within Kanchanadit, a district in southern Thailand.

The incident occurred on October 12, when the elephants were discovered lifeless at 11am.

The local veterinarian team, following a distress call from residents, found the two elephants, one male and one female, on a nearby road. The elephants weighed 3.5 tonnes and 2.5 tonnes respectively.

A grim discovery revealed wires wrapped around their trunks, leading to a nearby house occupied by a 43 year old man identified only as Jaroon. The Surat Thani police quickly stepped in, bringing him in for further questioning.

According to Jaroon, the owner of the durian orchard, he had erected an electric fence to safeguard his orchard from wild animals. He claimed that the fence was not regularly activated.

On the evening of October 11, however, at around 6pm, Jaroon activated the electric fence. At about 11pm that same day, he heard the distressing cries of elephants, but out of fear, hesitated to investigate.

It was not until October 12 at 6am that he ventured out, only to be confronted with the sight of the two dead elephants on the road, reported The Pattaya News.

Pornchai Sitthikesorn, the acting director of the Conservation Area Management Office, explained that the land on which the orchard is located was legally leased to Jaroon by the park for agricultural use, in accordance with government policy. Despite this, Jaroon could still face charges under the Wildlife Protection Act for causing harm to the elephants.

