Two Uzbek nationals arrested with cannabis haul at Phuket Airport

Two Uzbek nationals were arrested at Phuket International Airport after customs officials allegedly found more than 26 kilogrammes of cannabis products concealed inside their luggage before they were due to depart Thailand yesterday, July 1.

Customs officers at Phuket International Airport, working with relevant agencies, uncovered dried cannabis flower, cannabis resin and processed cannabis products concealed inside multiple suitcases during baggage inspections.

According to customs officials, the pair were allegedly attempting to take the cannabis products out of Thailand without completing the required customs procedures.

The first suspect, 26 year old Jalilboyevich Bunyodboy Juraboev, had two suspicious suitcases identified from a total of four pieces of luggage.

A search allegedly uncovered 30 vacuum-sealed packages of dried cannabis flower weighing a total of 9.8 kilogrammes, including packaging, together with 14 processed cannabis bars weighing 1.03 kilogrammes.

The second suspect, 26 year old Mukhiddinovich Nursayid Mukhiddinov, also underwent a luggage inspection.

Customs officials allegedly found 30 packages of dried cannabis flower weighing 9.8 kilogrammes, eight bags of cannabis resin weighing 4.1 kilogrammes, and processed cannabis products consisting of one package, five bars and nine blocks with a combined weight of two kilogrammes, including packaging.

The suspects were initially charged with attempting to export goods from the Kingdom without completing customs procedures under the Customs Act 2017.

Officials also alleged offences under Thailand’s narcotics legislation and the Ministry of Public Health notification governing controlled herbs, including cannabis.

Amarin TV reported that following the arrests, officers transferred both suspects and the seized items to investigators at Sakhu Police Station for further legal proceedings.

According to the Customs Department, attempting to smuggle cannabis out of Thailand is a criminal offence. Offenders may face penalties including a fine of 30,000 baht per kilogramme of cannabis or imprisonment, depending on the offence and the court’s ruling.

In similar news, Phuket’s authorities are advocating for stricter cannabis regulations after a rise in incidents involving foreign tourists displaying erratic behaviour has negatively impacted the island’s tourism image.