Two tourists injured in Phetchabun rappelling accident

Two tourists were injured after falling from a cliffside ledge during a rappelling trip at Tad Mok waterfall in Phetchabun, prompting officials to review whether the activity had been properly authorised.

The accident happened on October 10 in Nam Nao district and involved a man and a woman taking part in a group rappelling activity.

Yesterday, October 12, local environmental volunteer networks urged Phetchabun officials to tighten oversight of adventure tourism following the accident.

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They called for a review of equipment, operator experience, risk assessments, emergency procedures and permission requirements, along with clearer minimum safety standards and coordination between agencies and local groups.

Phetchabun tourism and sports official Thanit Wongwiset said groups conducting this type of activity must seek permission from relevant agencies, including district and forestry officials.

She said preliminary checks had found that only a group called “Siam Mit” had previously applied for permission. Officials are now checking whether the group involved in the October 10 accident had received approval.

The organiser, using the Facebook page “NPS Bang Ruea Hak”, later issued a statement describing the accident and rescue.

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According to the organiser, six tourists joined the trip and four of them rappelled down the waterfall. All four had previously taken part in similar activities several times, and the organiser said the equipment had been inspected by officials.

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Two separate ropes were used, with participants descending in pairs. The first pair reached the bottom without incident.

The second pair had descended about 130 metres along a waterfall route roughly 150 metres high when they stopped on a flat area beside a cliff about 30 metres high to rearrange their equipment before continuing.

The organiser said the pair then lost their footing and fell, becoming stranded on a rocky ledge below, about 10 metres above the ground.

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The organiser rappelled down to check on them and found that the man had swelling in his right arm and lower leg, with possible fractures. The woman complained of pain in her chest and back.

Rescue assistance was requested, and the injured tourists were brought back to the upper area.

The organiser said it had been coordinating treatment for the two injured tourists at hospitals about 70 kilometres apart while also giving statements to several agencies.

At the time the statement was issued, one injured tourist was reported to be safe while the other remained under treatment.

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