Two police officers hailed for assisting man in wheelchair in Nonthaburi

Two police officers from Bang Bua Thong Police Station, Nonthaburi province, received recognition from senior officials for assisting a disabled man in a wheelchair to reach the BTS.

TikTok users posted a video of two police officers from Bang Bua Thong Police Station, in the Nonthaburi province, pushing a disabled man in a wheelchair to take him to the Khlong Bang Phai BTS station on November 3 at approximately 9.40pm.

The two police officers, Police Lieutenant Colonel Chatchawan Thaopha, Deputy Superintendent of Bang Bua Thong Police Station, and Pol. Lt. Col. Panupong Promsuan, Commander of the Prevention and Suppression Division were praised for their act of kindness.

Pol. Lt. Col. Chatchawan recounted that while riding a motorcycle to perform duties with his patrol partner, Pol. Lt. Col. Panupong along with a team for an inspection at Khlong Bang Phai BTS station, noticed a man in a wheelchair struggling to push himself along on his way.

“I parked my motorcycle and went to inquire. He stated that he was going about his way in his wheelchair from the area in front of Wat Lahan. He was going to take the sky train to see relatives in Bangkok.”

The two police officers offered to help push the wheelchair up to Khlong Bang Phai BTS station which was approximately 300 metres away. The distance between Wat Lahan and Khlong Bang Phai BTS station covers approximately 5 to 6 kilometres. The journey would be tiring even for the able-bodied let alone a person with mobility impairment, reported Daily News.

After a brief chat, the officers learnt that the man had not had anything to eat at that time in the evening, so they offered 100 to 200 baht between them. Moreover, a passerby also offered his help. In total, around 300 to 400 baht was raised. The wheelchair-bound man thanked the police officers as well as the passerby.

Pol. Lt. Col. Chatchawan stated that incidents like this are not uncommon.

“I didn’t expect or expect anything in return. I thought I was just doing my duty. When we see people in trouble, we have to take care of them. It’s better than leaving them alone with no one to help.

“If fellow citizens have an emergency and need help, they can call 191 24 hours a day. Police officers in the area where you live will come to your assistance in a timely manner.”