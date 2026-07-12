Two Phuket cannabis shops caught operating despite suspension

Officials arrested operators of two cannabis shops in Phuket yesterday, July 11, after they were allegedly caught continuing to sell cannabis despite having their licences suspended.

Officials from the Department of Provincial Administration, Phuket Provincial Administration, the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office, Thalang district authorities and other relevant agencies carried out the operation.

The inspections targeted cannabis shops in Thalang and Mueang Phuket after officials received information that some operators were continuing to sell cannabis despite having their licences suspended.

Following an investigation and the collection of evidence, officials carried out coordinated raids on the two shops. At the Thalang location, they found the shop open and actively selling cannabis. A second team simultaneously inspected another cannabis shop in Mueang Phuket and found similar alleged offences.

Officials arrested the suspects and seized evidence worth more than 500,000 baht before handing them over to investigators for legal proceedings.

The suspects were charged under the Thai Traditional Medicine Protection and Promotion Act B.E. 2542 (1999) for allegedly selling controlled herbs for commercial purposes without a licence. The offence carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.

They also face charges under the Food Act B.E. 2522 (1979) for allegedly breaching Section 6(10) relating to food labelling, which carries a maximum fine of 30,000 baht.

Deputy Interior Minister Polapee Suwannachawi said the operation reflected the government’s commitment to enforcing the law against businesses that deliberately ignore official orders or operate without regard for public safety. He added that authorities would not allow tourist destinations to become bases for illegal activity.

The Department of Provincial Administration and other agencies will continue inspecting cannabis shops nationwide to ensure compliance with the law and maintain order in tourist areas and public spaces.

In a related development, Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) introduced tougher penalties under updated cannabis regulations to restrict its use to medical purposes only.

The updated framework is intended to strengthen oversight of cannabis sales, prevent misuse and protect vulnerable groups while supporting the government’s goal of limiting cannabis use to medical treatment and health-related purposes.