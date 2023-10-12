Two more Thai labourers die in Israel-Palestine conflict, death toll rises to 20

Picture courtesy of VNEXPRESS.

The ongoing conflict in Israel has claimed the lives of two more Thai labourers, according to the Foreign Affairs Ministry, bringing the total Thai death toll to 20. The Thai labourers lost their lives amid Hamas rocket attacks and aerial bombardments near the Gaza Strip.

Kanchana Patarachoke, the ministry’s spokesperson and director-general of the Department of Information, shared this distressing news, citing unofficial reports from Thai nationals and employers on the ground. The Israeli authorities are yet to officially confirm these reports.

The violence has also resulted in four more Thais being wounded and three more reported missing, escalating the total to 13 injured and 14 abducted Thai nationals.

In response to the rising unrest, a total of 5,174 Thai workers have signed up for voluntary repatriation. However, 64 Thai nationals have decided to stay in Israel. The Thai population in Israel is approximately 30,000.

The first group of 15 Thais evacuating the conflict zone are expected to touch down in Thailand on an El Al flight at 10.35am today. Furthermore, 80 seats on commercial flights departing next Wednesday have been reserved for Thai evacuees.

In anticipation of the growing need for evacuation, the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) has readied its transport aircraft. As soon as the necessary permissions to fly through other countries’ airspace are granted, the RTAF will commence its rescue missions on Sunday and October 24.

Evacuation flights

The Thai embassy in Tel Aviv is also coordinating with various airlines to arrange additional evacuation flights.

Some Thai nationals have also sought assistance from Thai embassies in Jordan and Egypt to facilitate their border crossings from Israel into these nations.

Kanchana assured that the embassies are prepared to support them, but cautioned them to remain vigilant during these movements.

The Thai embassy in Tel Aviv is in constant communication with the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other Israeli authorities to hasten the movement of Thai nationals from high-risk areas to safer locations. Temporary shelter or alternative employment in agricultural plantations is being arranged for the evacuated civilians, including the Thai nationals.

Pannabha Chandraramya, the Thai ambassador to Israel, and the Thai embassy’s labour attache visited the Thai evacuees in Tel Aviv to extend their support and boost morale.

On the other hand, Naruchai Ninnat, deputy director-general of the Department of Consular Affairs, stated that upon the arrival of the first 15 Thais, immigration officials will facilitate their entry. Then, they will be transported to the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute for health examinations.

Each of the returning Thais is entitled to 15,000 baht from a fund established by the Labour Ministry to assist Thai workers overseas, as revealed by Samas Pattamasukhon, the inspector-general at the Labour Ministry. Any worker injured during the conflict, backed by a medical document, will receive an additional 15,000 baht, reported Bangkok Post.

