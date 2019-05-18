Two construction workers win big in the National Lottery | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Daily News

Two Thai construction workers have won big in this week’s national lottery. Two wins but two very different methods used to select the winning number, 926526.

Wathida Trinet had been visiting Khon Kaen but works in Wang Noi to the north of Bangkok, according to Daily News. There she noticed a gecko clambering over the house number “526” and decided to buy a ticket including that number. She won a whopping 6 million baht thanks to the gecko.

Meanwhile in the north-east 65 year old Charlerm Hettakhu says that a lottery vendor came to his building site to sell the remaining few lottery tickets. He says he could just afford two from a set of three as he only had 200 baht at the time.

He scored a tidy 12 million win. In that case it was just pure luck… “they were the only tickets she had,” he said.

SOURCE: Daily News





