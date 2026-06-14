Two 14-year-old girls drown in Chon Buri village pool

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: June 14, 2026, 3:30 PM
70 1 minute read
Two 14-year-old girls drown in Chon Buri village pool | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Two 14 year old girls drowned in a communal swimming pool in the Khao Noi area of Chon Buri on June 13 at 6.30pm, after rescue services were called to Soi Boon Samphan, Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district.

Residents had already retrieved the two girls, identified as Khaohom and Frears, from the water by the time rescue teams arrived. Both were unresponsive, without a pulse, and had nasal bleeding. Rescue workers administered first aid and performed CPR, but were unable to revive them.

Mobile phones and a water bottle were found near the pool’s edge, suggesting the girls may have been recording a video while diving.

Chon Buri drowning
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A witness named Brian, a young boy playing nearby, noticed the two were motionless at the bottom of the pool. Initially assuming they were diving, he grew concerned when they failed to resurface after around two minutes and called for help, prompting residents to pull the girls from the water.

Kanitha, the 42 year old mother of Frears, said she had left her daughter at the village around 4pm to rehearse a dance with Khaohom and had told her not to swim. When she was later unable to reach her daughter by phone, she called, only to be informed of the deaths by a rescue officer.

Chon Buri drowning
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Residents captured footage of the rescue and CPR efforts. Investigators believe the girls may have been competing in an underwater diving challenge, which could have led to asphyxiation and drowning in the deep pool, unnoticed by bystanders.

CCTV footage from the pool shows the girls swimming and diving at 5.36pm. At 5.38pm, one appeared to struggle underwater while the other attempted to assist. Both eventually submerged and disappeared. Residents arrived to help at 5.46pm, but it was too late. Police are continuing to investigate the cause of death, reported KhaoSod.

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Chon Buri drowning
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: June 14, 2026, 3:30 PM
70 1 minute read

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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.