Twisted affairs unveiled: Bangkok mistress weaves crooked web of deceit (video)

Photo via ThaiRath.

The confrontation between a married woman and her husband’s mistress yesterday uncovered a complex crooked web of deceit in Bangkok. The mistress, who was injured after being stabbed by her lover’s wife, is also married. The mistress’ husband had no idea about the secret affair that later led to her injury.

The Thai woman was arrested yesterday after she stabbed her husband’s mistress in Samut Prakarn province near Bangkok. The violent act was triggered by the revelation of her husband’s year-long affair with the injured woman. Her husband, Paira, had been diverting his financial resources towards his secret lover, leaving her and her son without any financial support.

The issue became more complicated when a 47 year old Thai man named Pongsiri came forward as the legal husband of the injured woman who had been labelled a mistress.

Pongsiri’s involvement in the relationship was revealed when he went to Bang Bor Police Station with his 23 year old stepdaughter after the incident to follow up on the legal process.

Pongsiri revealed to ThaiRath that he and his wife had married ten years ago but they did not have a child together. His wife had a daughter with someone else but he loved her as if she were his child.

Pongsiri admitted that he discovered his wife’s secret affair with the food delivery rider about two months ago but did not know if the relationship was serious.

Pongsiri’s stepdaughter disclosed that she knew about the affair but did not want to interfere. She implored the media not to unfairly blame her mother, who was severely injured in the altercation.

The delivery rider, Pairat, told ThaiRath that he met the injured woman five to six months ago, not a year ago as his wife claimed.

On the day they met, the woman sought help from him. The woman told him that she fell victim to a scam while at work, resulting in a financial setback for her employer. Pairat lent his support by helping her repay the incurred debt.

According to Pairat, they exchanged contacts and remained in touch with each other since then. Pairat explained that the woman told him that she was a single mother. He felt sorry for her and decided to take care of her and her daughter.

Pairat revealed that his legal wife was fully aware of the ongoing relationship. The couple reached an agreement that Pairat would give his wife 400 baht a day.

Pairat made known that he supported his mistress and her daughter with the medical and tuition fees and daily expenses, amounting to about 100,000 baht.

Pairat stated that he may have to live with his paternal child alone in the future if his wife is jailed for stabbing his mistress. Pairat added that his mistresses’ husband would probably force her to break up with him anyway.

The legal wife, responsible for the stabbing, has been charged with attempted murder. The severity of her punishment will be determined through the court’s deliberations.

ORIGINAL STORY: Love, money, and revenge: Thai wife’s fury leads to stabbing of husband’s mistress

A Thai woman stabbed her unfaithful husband’s mistress after she discovered he spent all his money on her and could not even spare 20 baht money for their child. The scorned wife told police she was willing to go to jail rather than lose her dignity.

Police were alerted to the dispute in front of a convenience store in the Bang Bor district of Samut Prakarn province, just outside of Bangkok. While they were on the way, the victim made an urgent call to the police saying the dispute had already escalated to a stabbing and she was injured.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a 41 year old woman with a stab wound near her breast. The wound was severe and the mistress had lost a lot of blood. The 15-centimetre knife used in the crime was found on the floor. The police then sought assistance from a rescue team to transfer the woman to a nearby hospital.

The suspect, a 47 year old woman, stepped forward to claim responsibility for the attack. She admitted that her motives were driven by a sense of betrayal and desperation. She said she was the man’s legal wife, while the victim was a mistress.

The legal wife explained that she had been married to her husband for more than 10 years and they had a child together. Last year, she caught her husband having an affair with the victim. After their affair was exposed, they promised to break up and pay off their debts of 100,000 baht.

The wife had a change of heart, however, forgave her husband and opted to give their marriage another chance, only to discover later that her trust had been misplaced.

In the past five months, her husband has not returned home. She decided to stalk him and discovered that he was living with his mistress. All of the money he earned he gave to the mistress, his wife alleged. Her husband pawned their motorcycle and sold a gold necklace to cater to her demands.

The wife disclosed that the plight of their child made her angry. One day, the child asked for 20 baht but his father said he did not have it. The wife said she decided to contact the mistress in hopes of a resolution, only to be met with verbal aggression instead of reason.

On the incident day, the wife was determined to confront her husband and the mistress. She claimed that she bought a knife in an attempt to protect herself if anything occurred.

During the confrontation, the mistress’s aggressive response and attempted physical assault led the wife to momentarily lose control of her emotions, resulting in the stabbing.

The wife added that she initially banished a knife to threaten the mistress but decided to attack because the mistress called the police and filed a complaint as they argued. The mistress accused her of trying to kill her.

The wife said if she had to go to jail, she would go. She was willing to be jailed rather than lose her dignity.

The 47 year old man, at the centre of the drama, revealed in the interview with ThaiRath that he admitted to having a mistress. He said it was difficult for him to decide to end his relationship with both women. He had apologised to his wife and mistress previously and agreed to separate from them both. He did not expect the issue to lead to this incident.

The investigating officer has not yet reported the charges issued against the wife and the condition of the mistress has not been updated in the report.