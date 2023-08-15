Twerk video outrage: teacher posts kindergarteners dancing inappropriately

Image via Tell 9 Tell 10 Facebook

The internet was set ablaze with controversy following a video of a kindergarten teacher instructing children to perform the raunchy twerk dance move during a school event. Critical voices arose, expressing their concern about the inappropriateness of such instruction.

The now-infamous footage was initially posted by a teacher on her social media account. It captured some young students practising for a school performance. In the video, the dance moves they were rehearsing included the booty-shaking twerk that many consider overtly sexual.

The video ignited a wave of heavy criticism regarding the unsuitable nature of twerking for children. The clip was subsequently shared across the Facebook page ‘๙ เล่า ๑๐,’ alongside a condemning message.

“Kindergarten school performance, education is important. It’s important to have teachers who are not just there for the sake of being.”

Prominent personalities also waded into the debate, including popular artist Mario Maurer who shared his views. Maurer commented on the video that dancing is a great activity for kids, but the moves should be age-appropriate.

“Teachers should teach kids to express themselves appropriately with their age. Don’t just consider the entertainment!!”

Internet users generally agreed that while the dance move itself was not necessarily inappropriate, teaching it to kindergarten children and filming them was deemed unacceptable. One commenter weighed in on the unfolding twerk video controversy,

“Don’t have this dance move taught in school. Failed both the education system and school personnel.”

Several parents chimed in, emphasizing the importance of selecting good schools to provide quality education and a wholesome environment for their children, considering not just the child’s classmates, but also the quality of the teachers that play a significant role in shaping the children.

In response to the ensuing uproar over the twerk dancing, the teacher in question has since deleted the video, but she has yet to issue any form of apology.

Even for adults, dancing age appropriately, twerking is not without its pitfalls, as a video captured Cardi B discovering. She recently performed in Pattaya where her hotpants split open mid-twerk.