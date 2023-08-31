TV host Karnchay Kerdploy sued by Kasetsart University professor for online defamation

Weerachai Phutthawong, Image courtesy of Weerachai Phutdhawong, Facebook

Renowned TV host Karnchay Kerdploy has been accused of defamation by esteemed university professor Weerachai Phutthawong. The case, which came to light yesterday, centres around persistent online mockery and accusations of mafia-like behaviour. Weerachai, a faculty member of the Chemistry Department at the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at Kasetsart University, is determined to clear his name in court.

The dispute began when TV personality Karnchay publicly announced to the public that he was being sued for defamation by an unnamed famous professor due to relentless online taunting, including insults and mafia-related accusations. This revelation came as a shock to many, escalating an already tense situation.

In response to the charges, Weerachai, better known as Professor Aud, took to Facebook to post.

“Hello, I’m Professor Aud. I want the court to accept the lawsuit so we can prove our cases in court and now the time has come for both parties to present their evidence and witnesses.”

He denied ever intending to sue the young celebrity in the first place.

“From the beginning, I never thought about suing him. I tried to be patient. He sued me in two cases and filed a complaint in five more.”

Weerachai is adamant about proving his innocence in court, stating that once Karnchay’s case is concluded, it will be his turn to shed light on the truth.

“Whether it’s about making false accusations, tricking others into being punished, or filing false lawsuits, we’ll see.”

The professor urged those interested in the origins of the dispute to refer back to the news on Channel 3 from January 19, earlier this year, and October 25, 2022, hinting that the feud is far from over, reported KhaoSod.

Follow us on :













“The war is not over yet, don’t start counting the dead soldiers.”

Follow The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page: CLICK HERE.