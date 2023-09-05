Turkish investment scammer arrested for deceiving Thai woman

Photo via facebook/ The Reporters

Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) officers arrested a Turkish man for operating an investment scam in Thailand after being tipped off by a Thai woman victim. Police discovered the foreigner has been operating the scam in Thailand for more than 10 years.

A Thai woman yesterday filed a complaint against the Turkish man, 43 year old Onur Gungor, also known as Ryan. The victim explained that Ryan urged her to invest in car care and beauty businesses with him. However, Ryan never shared any profits from the businesses with her.

The woman stated that she could not reach Ryan after the investment and later discovered that the businesses she had invested in had been resold to other investors. She admitted that she trusted the Turkish man because he was good-looking and had persuasive communication skills.

The CIB conducted a further investigation to locate the Turkish suspect and managed to arrest him at a hotel on Lat Phrao Road in the Huay Kwang district of Bangkok.

CIB officers reported that Ryan was a former soldier in his homeland before relocating to Thailand, where he pursued a career as a personal trainer in Bangkok. Officers also discovered that more victims fell into Ryan’s traps, and the man had been deceiving Thai women for more than 10 years.

Ryan denied all allegations but remains in police custody at Udomsuk Police Station. Officers reported that a comprehensive investigation would be conducted to more solid evidence.

Officers appealed to other potential victims to come forward and register their complaints with the police so they could issue further charges against the Turkish man.

Officers did not reveal the specific amount of damage but several Thai news agencies reported that the damages were about several million baht.

