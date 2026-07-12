Tenant flees dorm near Purple Line tunnel crack

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: July 12, 2026, 11:15 AM
1 minute read
Tenant flees dorm near Purple Line tunnel crack
Photo courtesy of Amarin TV

A tenant living close to a Bangkok tunnel construction site has packed up and left her room, saying she has no plans to return even after repairs are finished.

The move follows a water leak that occurred on July 8 at the Purple Line South extension tunnel, between Tao Poon and Ratburana, near Wongwian Yai station. The project is being built by Unique Engineering and Construction PCL. After cracks were discovered in the area, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration ordered residents within 30 metres of the site to evacuate and banned the use of nearby buildings for safety reasons.

On July 11, Ornicha Damee, a woman renting a room near the site, said she decided to move out immediately once she learned how serious the situation was.

Ornicha said she had been resting in her room when the leak happened and only learned about it the next day through news reports. Living alone with no relatives nearby, she said the news left her panicked.

She had been staying on the third floor of the building. Although her own room showed no cracks, she said cracks had appeared lower down, and staff at the dorm told her the walls had been affected by ground movement. This left her increasingly worried about the building’s safety.

Ornicha added that her room was near the site of the leak, and she feared any further subsidence could affect the whole building. She said construction work had continued throughout her time living there, which had already made her uneasy even before the leak occurred.

She has since moved into a new place and said she will not return to her old room even if repairs are completed and the site is declared safe. She said her personal safety mattered more than anything else, and she did not want to risk another incident, reported Amarin TV.

Related Articles
Tenant flees dorm near Purple Line tunnel crack
Photo courtesy of Amarin TV

Latest Thailand News
Tenant flees dorm near Purple Line tunnel crack Thailand News

Tenant flees dorm near Purple Line tunnel crack

51 seconds ago
Bangkok tightens safety measures at tunnel site Thailand News

Bangkok tightens safety measures at tunnel site

2 hours ago
Japanese woman stitches housemate&#8217;s mouth closed Thailand News

Japanese woman stitches housemate’s mouth closed

20 hours ago
Anutin says Thaksin&#8217;s travels are personal, not political Thailand News

Anutin says Thaksin’s travels are personal, not political

23 hours ago
Phayao teacher seeks police protection after threats Thailand News

Phayao teacher seeks police protection after threats

1 day ago
Thailand weather forecast July 11 warns of high waves Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather forecast July 11 warns of high waves

1 day ago
3 cargo ship crew seek appropriate compensation after attack in Strait of Hormuz Thailand News

3 cargo ship crew seek appropriate compensation after attack in Strait of Hormuz

2 days ago
BEING 2026 returns as global wellness boom transforms Asia’s travel sector Phuket Travel

BEING 2026 returns as global wellness boom transforms Asia’s travel sector

2 days ago
Married Thai man loses 400,000 baht gold necklace to woman he met on TikTok Thailand News

Married Thai man loses 400,000 baht gold necklace to woman he met on TikTok

2 days ago
Phuket hotel faces demolition after encroaching on national park Thailand News

Phuket hotel faces demolition after encroaching on national park

2 days ago
Wrong Google Maps pin leads drug courier into police patrol Thailand News

Wrong Google Maps pin leads drug courier into police patrol

2 days ago
CP seeks contract termination for 3-airport high-speed rail Thailand News

CP seeks contract termination for 3-airport high-speed rail

2 days ago
Thai, Filipina women arrested with cannabis at Phuket airport Thailand News

Thai, Filipina women arrested with cannabis at Phuket airport

2 days ago
Headteacher accused of sexually abusing 11 pupils in Kanchanaburi Hot News

Headteacher accused of sexually abusing 11 pupils in Kanchanaburi

2 days ago
3 Thai children rescued after attempting suicide to escape drug-addicted father Thailand News

3 Thai children rescued after attempting suicide to escape drug-addicted father

2 days ago
Six foreign workers found without permits at Bangkok restaurant Thailand News

Six foreign workers found without permits at Bangkok restaurant

2 days ago
62 fraudulent birth registrations found during probe into Thai citizenship fraud Thailand News

62 fraudulent birth registrations found during probe into Thai citizenship fraud

2 days ago
Foreign film productions bring 4 billion baht to Thailand Thailand News

Foreign film productions bring 4 billion baht to Thailand

2 days ago
Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok launches Sunset Sound Bath for Wellness Wednesdays Thailand Hotels

Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok launches Sunset Sound Bath for Wellness Wednesdays

2 days ago
Cafe built for 30 million baht up for lease at just 1.49 million, and the list of extras is huge Hot News

Cafe built for 30 million baht up for lease at just 1.49 million, and the list of extras is huge

2 days ago
Thai customs arrest South African man with heroin hidden in coffee and tea bags Bangkok News

Thai customs arrest South African man with heroin hidden in coffee and tea bags

2 days ago
Thailand lost a third of its Chinese tourists. It has not got them back. Travel

Thailand lost a third of its Chinese tourists. It has not got them back.

2 days ago
Residents evacuated after road subsidence near MRT water leak scene Bangkok News

Residents evacuated after road subsidence near MRT water leak scene

2 days ago
Mae Hong Son abbot defrocked after heroin found in quarters Thailand News

Mae Hong Son abbot defrocked after heroin found in quarters

2 days ago
Thai mother suspects hazardous substances in orange juice after child&#8217;s allergic reaction Thailand News

Thai mother suspects hazardous substances in orange juice after child’s allergic reaction

3 days ago
Thailand News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: July 12, 2026, 11:15 AM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.