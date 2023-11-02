Trouser triggers: Pen gun mishap leaves schoolboys with penis pain

Photo via KhaoSod.

A pen gun which was kept in a trouser pocket accidentally went off, injuring one schoolboy in the penis and another in the leg.

Medical workers at Phutta Sothon Hospital 2 in the central province of Chachengsao urged officers from Mueang Chachengsao Police Station to question two schoolboys who were admitted with gunshot wounds. The young boys insisted that the shooting was an accident but they looked suspicious to the medical workers treating them, as if they were hiding something.

Officers later arrived at the hospital to question the two. One injured student, 14 year old Phon, claimed that his pen gun accidentally went off while he and other two friends, 16 year old A and 18 year old Phu, were riding a motorcycle back home after school. The shot hit his penis and passed through him, injuring A in the leg.

Phon said he was scared to be arrested for the possession of the gun and asked Phu who was a motorcycle rider to hide the gun. He did not know where his friend hid the pen gun because he and A rushed to the hospital.

Officers conducted further questioning on A who eventually admitted that he and his friends clashed with schoolboys from another school before the accident occurred. Phon carried the pen gun to threaten a rival during the fight.

A added that he and Phon knew that the pen gun was hidden at Phu’s house because Phu stopped at his house to hide the weapon before delivering them to the hospital.

Officers then conducted a raid at Phu’s house and discovered the pen gun together with a blank gun in his house. Phu is now under questioning, and the charges against him and his friends will later be issued.

Last year, a Thai security guard in the western province of Phetchabun also fell victim to a pen gun. The guard accidentally dropped the gun on the floor causing it to go off and shoot him dead.

