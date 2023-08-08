Triple tragedy: Thai taxi rider’s deadly ride ends in condo chaos

A Thai motorcycle taxi rider murdered three victims at a condominium in Bangkok last night before taking his own life in front of the building. One victim survived despite being shot by the murderer. The grim sequence of events took place at a condo in the Lak Si district last night.

Responding promptly to the distress call, Tung Song Hong Police Station officers arrived at the scene, located within Soi Chang Watatana 6, around 8pm yesterday. The incident had transpired both at the condo and a nearby market.

At the market, officers were confronted with a grievously injured woman, identified as 59 year old Sopha Chansoda, found in a lottery shop. Suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, she was swiftly transported to a hospital for medical attention.

Eyewitnesses recounted the harrowing tale of the assailant, 54 year old Somchai Kaewkomol, who happened to be Sopha’s son-in-law. After the initial attack at the market, Somchai fled to a neighbouring condo which he once shared with his girlfriend and stepchildren.

Racing to the condo complex, officers were met with a heart-wrenching sight as they discovered Somchai’s lifeless body lying before the building. As they ascended to his residence on the ninth floor, an even more chilling scene awaited them – three more lives were tragically lost inside.

Inside the room, the lifeless forms of two young boys, seven year old Thanakrit Kaewkret and nine year old Krittapas Kaewkret, bore the cruel marks of gunshots. Meanwhile, in the bathroom, the body of their grandmother, 60 year old Thawee Sinma, lay motionless.

Investigations into the motive behind this horrifying crime reveal a tangled web of relationships. The police report revealed that the perpetrator’s actions were spurred by a two-year romantic relationship with the boys’ mother, known as Chompoo. When this relationship dissolved, Chompoo severed contact, moved out of their shared condo, and blocked communication with Somchai.

Desperate to reconnect, Somchai turned to Chompoo’s mother, Sopha, for help, but his pleas fell on deaf ears. This apparent rejection stoked his anger, seemingly driving him to commit this heinous act.

Another version of events, as reported by Matichon, suggests that financial troubles stemming from an unpaid debt might have played a role, pressuring Somchai into a desperate and tragic course of action.

Police officers have yet to conclude the case stating a further investigation would be conducted into the root cause of the murder.