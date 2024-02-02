TripAdvisor ranks Pattaya as 7th Best of the Best Destinations in 2024

Popular online travel platform Tripadvisor ranked Pattaya in Thailand 7th in the Travellers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best Destination for 2024, suggesting the beach city is the perfect choice for great resorts, outdoor activities, cabaret and cultural tours.

Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Award Best of the Best for 2024, is divided into five categories including destinations, restaurants, beaches, hotels and things to do. The list is based on reviews and opinions from Tripadvisor users over the past 12 months.

Pattaya, on Thailand’s eastern Gulf coast, was ranked 7th in the destinations category, with the website claiming that only 1% of Tripadvisor listings could make its name.

Tripadvisor highlighted Pattaya’s must-see attractions, including the famous Jomtien Beach, Khao Phrabat Temple, Sanctuary of Truth and the city’s lively entertainment venues. The Sanctuary of Truth was also recently chosen as the location for the action sci-fi film, The Creator.

The platform suggests that travellers to Pattaya, the second-largest city in the Chon Buri province and the eighth-largest city in Thailand, can expect great resorts, outdoor activities, cultural tours, and cabaret performances.

Follow us on :













Despite its reputation for entertainment, Pattaya was previously listed as one of the most popular family-friendly destinations, especially among Thais, according to Agoda. Recommended family destinations include the Ramayana Water Park, a floating market, a sheep farm and the 3D art museum called Art in Paradise.

The other top destinations on the list are mostly in Asia, with Tokyo in Japan, Seoul in South Korea and Halong Bay in Vietnam in the top three. The full list of the ten 2024 Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best destinations is below:

Tokyo in Japan Seoul in South Korea Halong Bay in Vietnam Palawan Island in the Philippines Sapa in Vietnam Bogota in Colombia Pattaya in Thailand Alajuela in Costa Rica Phnom Penh in Cambodia Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia