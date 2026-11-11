Indian tourists allegedly attempt to cut omelette price from 100 to 25

A group of transwomen intervened in a dispute between a street food vendor and an Indian customer over a 100-baht omelette rice order containing five eggs.

The footage was initially posted on TikTok but was later deleted. Several news outlets subsequently reposted it, although the exact location of the incident was not confirmed. It was believed to have happened in Pattaya.

The video showed a group of transgender women and members of an Indian family gathered around a roadside food cart. One man wearing a yellow T-shirt was seen arguing with the vendor over the price of the omelette rice.

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According to the original video’s caption, the customer ordered an omelette containing five eggs. The vendor reportedly charged 20 baht per egg, bringing the total price to 100 baht.

After preparing and serving the meal, the vendor allegedly faced a dispute when the customer insisted on paying only 25 baht, or five baht per egg.

The vendor reportedly refused to accept the lower amount, while the customer and his family allegedly attempted to leave without paying.

A group of transwomen nearby intervened after noticing the disagreement and confronted the customer in support of the vendor.

During the argument, the Indian man was heard claiming that the vendor had quoted him five baht per egg rather than 20 baht.

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The person who originally shared the footage said the customer later called a friend and spoke on the phone before eventually paying the vendor the full amount.

The incident has renewed online discussion about disputes between foreign visitors and Thai food vendors.

Similar incidents have previously attracted attention in Thailand. In May, a foreign woman faced criticism after reportedly refusing to pay for a drink because she was unhappy with its taste. In March, CCTV footage showed a foreign man leaving a steakhouse in Phuket without paying his bill.

นักท่องเที่ยวชาวอินเดียรายหนึ่งสั่งข้าวไข่เจียวจากร้านรถเข็น โดยสั่งไข่เจียวถึง 5 ฟอง ซึ่งทางร้านติดป้ายราคาชัดเจนว่าฟองละ 20 บาท แต่หลังจากพ่อค้าทอดไข่และเสิร์ฟอาหารให้เรียบร้อยแล้ว ลูกค้ากลับขอต่อราคาเหลือเพียงฟองละ 5 บาท รวมทั้งหมดแค่ 25 บาท เมื่อพ่อค้าไม่ยอมลดราคาให้ เจ้าตัวกลับไม่ยอมจ่ายเงิน จนเกิดการโต้เถียงกันขึ้น — Chositaaa (@Chosita98) November 11, 2026

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