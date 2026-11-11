Indian tourists allegedly attempt to cut omelette price from 100 to 25

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 11, 2026, 3:00 PM
1 minute read
Indian tourists allegedly attempt to cut omelette price from 100 to 25
Photo via X/ @SukieBBMK

A group of transwomen intervened in a dispute between a street food vendor and an Indian customer over a 100-baht omelette rice order containing five eggs.

The footage was initially posted on TikTok but was later deleted. Several news outlets subsequently reposted it, although the exact location of the incident was not confirmed. It was believed to have happened in Pattaya.

The video showed a group of transgender women and members of an Indian family gathered around a roadside food cart. One man wearing a yellow T-shirt was seen arguing with the vendor over the price of the omelette rice.

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According to the original video’s caption, the customer ordered an omelette containing five eggs. The vendor reportedly charged 20 baht per egg, bringing the total price to 100 baht.

Indian refuse to pay for omelette
Photo via X/ @Chosita98

After preparing and serving the meal, the vendor allegedly faced a dispute when the customer insisted on paying only 25 baht, or five baht per egg.

The vendor reportedly refused to accept the lower amount, while the customer and his family allegedly attempted to leave without paying.

A group of transwomen nearby intervened after noticing the disagreement and confronted the customer in support of the vendor.

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During the argument, the Indian man was heard claiming that the vendor had quoted him five baht per egg rather than 20 baht.

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Indian family tried to cut omelette rice to 25 from 100
Photo via X/ @SukieBBMK

The person who originally shared the footage said the customer later called a friend and spoke on the phone before eventually paying the vendor the full amount.

The incident has renewed online discussion about disputes between foreign visitors and Thai food vendors.

Similar incidents have previously attracted attention in Thailand. In May, a foreign woman faced criticism after reportedly refusing to pay for a drink because she was unhappy with its taste. In March, CCTV footage showed a foreign man leaving a steakhouse in Phuket without paying his bill.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 11, 2026, 3:00 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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