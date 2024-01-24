Transwoman thief allegedly tricks victim into oral sex to steal assets

Photo via Facebook/ สิทธิชัย เวชเดช

A Thai man caught a transwoman thief in the act of attempting to steal from a parked pickup on a road in the central province of Ayutthaya and turned her into the police. The transwoman reportedly tricked drunk victims by offering them oral sex before stealing from them.

The witness, 26 year old Sittichai Watechadate, reported the attempted theft by a Thai transwoman to Bang Pa-in Police Station in Ayuthaya province at 4am on January 21. Sittichai revealed that the transwoman stole from his older brother and other locals four or five times before.

Sittichai told Channel 7 that he was returning home after work when he noticed the transwoman trying to open the door of the pickup. She used a flashlight to look inside the car and tampered with the car door in an attempt to steal the valuables.

Sittichai said he recorded a video as evidence to show to the car owner and then rushed to stop the transwoman. Sittichai revealed he forgave the transwoman for her former crimes but confessed to physically assaulting her after he discovered she continued to commit crimes.

Sittichai explained that the transwoman tried to steal from his brother’s car when he parked it one night. He and his brother managed to catch her but forgave her after she agreed to stop her stealing antics.

Channel 7 reported that transwoman targeted drunk motorists who slept in their parked cars. She would quietly open the car door and steal their belongings and money. According to the media, she would sometimes offer oral sex to drunk victims to find an opportunity to steal.

The theft cases involving transwomen usually make headlines in Pattaya. One transwoman thief was arrested in Pattaya two days ago after stealing a gold necklace worth about 300,000 baht from a Swiss man. The transwoman approached the foreign man and hugged him around the neck and managed to neatly remove his gold necklace at the same time.

In a similar report in December last year, Pattaya police arrested a transwoman for stealing a gold bracelet worth 200,000 baht from an Indian tourist.