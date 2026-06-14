Transwoman rescued from Pattaya sea after alleged cannabis use

Pattaya police and rescue workers pulled a transgender woman from the sea near Walking Street early today, June 14, after she allegedly smoked cannabis and jumped into the water behind a cannabis shop.

Pattaya City Police Station were alerted at 4.40am to a person floating in the sea behind a cannabis shop in Soi 16, Walking Street, Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri.

Police coordinated with Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Foundation and Pattaya City special affairs officers before going to the scene.

At the rear balcony of the shop, officers found the person swimming in the sea. She was wearing brown trousers and no shirt, carried no identification documents, and was talking to herself while moving in and out of the water.

Officers called for her to return to shore, but she refused and continued swimming.

After nearly 30 minutes of unsuccessful negotiation, officers entered the water from beneath the building and brought her safely back to shore.

Police checked the rear balcony area, which was used as a seaside seating area, and found a tube believed to be used for cannabis. It was kept as information for further checks.

Siam Chon News reported that a customer, identified as 49 year old Ked, said she was inside the shop when the person entered alone and ordered one cannabis joint.

About five minutes after the person walked to the back of the shop, Ked said she heard loud screaming. She then saw that the person had removed her shoes and jumped into the sea.

A shop employee gave a similar account, saying the person sat inside the shop, ordered one cannabis joint, then walked to the rear area before jumping into the water.

Officers helped the person safely before transferring her to relevant agencies for physical and mental health checks to determine the cause of the incident.