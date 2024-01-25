Transforming Thailand’s Koh Yao into a wellness tourism hotspot

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Thai Public Health Ministry is set to transform Koh Yao district in Phang Nga into a wellness hotspot by augmenting medical services and expanding long-stay options for tourists. The solitary hospital on Koh Yao Noi, Kohyaochaipat Hospital, currently caters to over 12,000 island residents and sporadic tourists requiring medical attention, according to Public Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew.

The hospital is in the process of being upgraded into a smart hospital in accordance with the ministry’s policy to enhance the quality of medical services on the island.

Recognising the district’s potential for tourism, the government is backing policies to stimulate tourism expenditure and generate additional employment opportunities for locals. Known as a green tourism hub, Koh Yao Noi has communities dedicated to showcasing their traditional lifestyle, which comprises fishing, coconut farming, rice cultivation, and local cuisine, Minister Cholnan added.

Tourists can experience the way of life through the homestays and package tours offered, which provide a sustainable and immersive look at our lives and the island.

The ministry’s target demographic includes long-stay tourists who seek a slower pace of living, while simultaneously promoting the southern province of Ranong as a health and wellness destination.

Ranong province, noted for its natural hot springs, is undergoing promotion as a health and wellness destination. Bathing in the springs has numerous health benefits.

After witnessing the success of European countries and Japan, Tourism and Sports Minister Sudawan Wangsupakitkosol has expressed keen interest in positioning Thailand as a premier spa destination. The ministry is also laying plans to create seven tourist routes connecting hot springs for health tourism and intends to issue guidelines on hot spring development in line with contemporary standards, reported Bangkok Post.

As per the Department of Mineral Resources and the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning, hot springs can be found across the country: 71 locations in the North, 32 in the South, 12 in the Central region, and two in the East.

In the face of global economic challenges, MSpa International, the spa and wellness arm of Minor Hotels, thrived in Thailand, leveraging affluent local and international clientele for sustained growth. Read more about Thailand’s resilient wellness sector with MSpa International.