Trailer truck bursts into flames in Chon Buri

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: September 6, 2026, 11:00 AM
1 minute read
Trailer truck bursts into flames in Chon Buri | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of JS100RADIO

A 22-wheel trailer truck carrying a full load of concrete pipes caught fire on the Kabin Buri to Sattahip road in Chon Buri on September 4, forcing the driver and a passenger to jump clear before flames tore through the cab.

The Sawang Haet Thung Hiang Rescue Foundation received the report shortly after 1.30pm and rushed to the scene in Nong Hiang subdistrict, Phanat Nikhom district. Fire fighters from the Nong Hiang Subdistrict Administrative Organisation also responded with a fire engine.

When rescuers arrived, they found the trailer stopped on the road with flames tearing through the cab and front section. It took fire fighters about 20 minutes to bring the blaze under control.

The cab and front of the truck were badly damaged, though the concrete pipes stacked on the trailer bed came through undamaged. No one was hurt.

18 year old Sakolwat, a passenger on board, said the truck had set off from Thung Sadao in Plaeng Yao district, Chachoengsao province, passing through the Noen Hin intersection on its way toward Ko Pho to deliver the pipes to Nong Ri subdistrict in Mueang Chon Buri district.

He said the truck began behaving strangely partway through the journey. Smoke started pouring from the front of the cab before flames spread quickly, forcing him and the driver to abandon the vehicle and call for help.

Sakolwat added that the accelerator appeared to stick just before the smoke and fire broke out. The exact cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

Related Articles
22-wheel trailer truck carrying concrete pipes catches fire in Chon Buri, driver and passenger escape unharmed.
Photo courtesy of JS100RADIO
22-wheel trailer truck carrying concrete pipes catches fire in Chon Buri, driver and passenger escape unharmed.
Photo courtesy of JS100RADIO

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: September 6, 2026, 11:00 AM
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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.