Trail runner dies after collapse during 25km race in Tak

A male trail runner died after collapsing about 14 kilometres into a 25-kilometre race in Tak province yesterday, September 20, despite fellow competitors attempting CPR.

The incident was first reported on Facebook in the Thai group Trail Running – Chat, where a user said the man lost consciousness at around the 14-kilometre point. Other runners stopped to provide CPR but were unable to revive him.

The original post said further information from the event organiser was still awaited.

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MGR Online later reported that the incident occurred during a major trail-running event in Tak over the weekend. According to information gathered from participants, the section where the man collapsed ran through forested and sloping terrain.

Participants cited by the outlet said accumulated rain had also left parts of the course slippery, making conditions more demanding. There is currently no evidence establishing whether the terrain or weather contributed to the man’s death.

The cause of death has not been confirmed, with further information expected from the organiser and medical examination. Initial reports have not publicly confirmed the runner’s identity.

News of the death prompted condolences from members of Thailand’s trail-running community. Some commenters also encouraged runners to undergo health checks before taking part in demanding endurance events, although no medical condition has been linked to the man who died.

Separately, in September last year, a 45 year old runner collapsed during the Sa-on Run 2025 in Nakhon Phanom and later died despite emergency treatment.

In December, another trail runner died after losing consciousness during a race at Phu Kradueng National Park.