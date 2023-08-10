Tragic twist: Teenager shoots parents with father’s firearm in northeast Thailand

Photo via ThaiRath

Police apprehended an 18 year old man who shot his parents with his father’s gun at the family residence in the Mukdaharn province of northeastern Thailand.

Community leader Saenee Promwicha reached out to the Meaung Mukdaharn Police officers yesterday afternoon after the teenage gunman, Pee, shot his parents at home. Police rushed to the scene with a rescue team and discovered Pee sitting in front of the house waiting to be arrested.

According to the police report, Pee’s 48 year old father, Banthom Phaka, was found near his pickup truck outside the house with gunshot wounds to his chest and right arm. Pee’s 39 year old mother, Kaew Phaka, was discovered inside the house, close to the kitchen, where she sat amidst a pool of blood, having sustained a gunshot wound to her stomach.

Neighbours who witnessed the incident informed officers that Banthom initially attempted to flee the house to seek help but due to the severity of his injuries, he collapsed before reaching safety.

Under questioning Pee refused to provide any information other than he had taken his father’s firearm and carried out the shooting on his own.

Community leader Saenee revealed to ThaiRath that Pee was a quiet person who suffered from depression. The gun was believed to belong to his father who worked as an assistant to the community leader in another area.

At present, Pee is in custody at a local police station. The teenager will undergo further questioning to ascertain the motive behind the tragic incident.

Depression is an increasing statistic among Thai teenagers. Last month, a teenage girl managed to survive after an attempt to take her own life by jumping from the fourth floor of a school building in the central province of Suphan Buri. The girl’s mother shared with the media that her daughter had been under immense stress due to academic performance and exhibited symptoms of depression.

Follow us on :













According to the Department of Mental Health’s report, the survey conducted this year on the mental health of the Thai population revealed an increase in the prevalence of depression among the sample group aged 18 years and above, from 0.6% to 0.8%.

Seventy representatives from both state and private organisations are now working to spread knowledge about mental health and how to cope with stress, especially the young generation.