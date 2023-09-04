Tragic twist: Death of two year old Thai boy leads to arrest in Suphan Buri

Police arrested a Thai man over the death of a two year old boy in the central province of Suphan Buri. The man claimed that the death was a result of an unintentional shooting.

On September 1, the medical professionals of the Uthong Hospital filed a complaint at Uthong Police Station after a Thai man delivered an injured boy to the hospital claiming the Thai boy was injured in a motorcycle accident. The man then disappeared from the scene shortly after the young boy succumbed to his injuries.

The Thai boy was later identified as two year old Gawin Lodhuang. He had a gunshot wound to his chest and succumbed to the severity of the injury.

Gawin’s grandmother, 67 year old Maew Suwandee, presented herself to the police officers and led them to the shooting scene, a house without a registration number in the Uthong district of Suphan Buri province. Three bullet shells and blood drops were discovered in front of the house.

Maew reported to the police that the house owner was a 43 year old Thai man named Prawit Sae-ang. Prawit had developed a close bond with Gawin, often playing with him at his home. Maew allowed this arrangement to continue as she believed that Prawit genuinely cared for her grandson.

Maew said her worries were raised when the two disappeared for a long period. She went to check at Prawit’s house and was shocked by the blood.

The Thai boy’s aunt, 45 year old Yanawan Rupesom, revealed to ThaiRath that the day of the boy’s passing coincided with his birthday. Gawin had been living with his grandmother due to his mother’s overseas employment in Germany. The mother is reportedly on her way back to Thailand.

Police officers managed to arrest the suspect, Prawit, on the same day in Kanchanaburi province. Prawit was taken to the scene for a reenactment before being escorted to the police station where he tested positive for drug use.

Prawit claimed that the shooting was an accident. He was watering plants in front of the house while the boy was playing inside the house.

Prawit explained that the boy stumbled upon a concealed firearm hidden under a pillow and began playing with it. Prawit said that he tried to disarm the child safely but tragically, the gun discharged unintentionally.

Prawit faces four charges including:

Section 291 of the Criminal Law: recklessness causing death of another person. The penalty will be imprisonment of up to 10 years and a fine of up to 200,000 baht.

Section 7 of the Act on Firearms, Ammunition, Explosive, Fireworks, and Imitation Firearm: possessing a gun without permission. The punishment will be imprisonment for up to 10 years, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.

Section 8 of the Act on Firearms, Ammunition, Explosive, Fireworks, and Imitation Firearm: carrying a gun in a public place without permission and necessary. The punishment will be imprisonment for up to five years, a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both.

The Narcotics Act: using drugs under the Drug Category 1 (amphetamine, methamphetamine, crystal methamphetamine, and heroin). The penalty will be imprisonment of up to 10 years, a fine of up to 200,000 baht, or both.

