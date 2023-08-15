Tragic twist: CCTV captures Russian man throwing girlfriend off balcony, arrest follows

Photo via ThaiRath.

Thai police arrested a Russian man after he was caught on CCTV throwing his Russian girlfriend off a seventh-floor condominium balcony in Chon Buri province resulting in her death.

Na Jomtien Police Station officers were notified about the death of the 32 year old Russian woman at the condo in Soi Na Jomtien 4 in the Sattahip district of Chon Buri province.

The victim, Daria Iuzifiak, met her demise on Sunday, leaving authorities to investigate the harrowing incident.

Na Jomtien Police Station responded to the distressing news of the Russian woman’s death, which occurred at a condo on Soi Na Jomtien 4 in the Sattahip district of Chon Buri province. Upon arrival, officers discovered Iuzifiak’s lifeless body on the ground in front of the condominium. She was wearing a green T-shirt, and a long-sleeved denim jacket, but was notably lacking pants and underwear.

The suspect, identified as Iuzifiak’s boyfriend, Oeaop Nbahobny Fedor, was found on the balcony. A photo circulated by ThaiRath showcased the 30 year old Russian man, holding a glass of alcohol while gesturing a V sign towards the reporters’ cameras.

Reports from the police indicated that the Russian man was visibly intoxicated and unable to provide coherent responses to their inquiries. Despite officers’ invitations to accompany them to the police station for further interrogation, he declined and created a commotion.

Attempting to apprehend Fedor became a challenging ordeal, as the Russian man exhibited what appeared to be feigned agony and even pretended to faint, causing a dramatic delay. After approximately 20 minutes, Thai police officers managed to place him in a police car and transport him to the station.

CCTV footage from the condominium complex offered crucial insights into the incident, raising suspicions about Fedor’s involvement. The video seemingly depicted the Russian man dragging his girlfriend out onto the balcony from their condo unit. Shockingly, he was seen pushing her over the balcony railing, even grasping her legs upside down before releasing her, resulting in her fatal fall.

Although initial analysis of the footage left room for interpretation, subsequent interviews and scrutiny by the officers ultimately indicated Fedor’s culpability. Despite changing his statement under the influence of alcohol, initially denying his presence at the condo during the incident, the Russian man later admitted to being there but claimed he couldn’t prevent the fall. He explained away visible scratch marks on his body as self-inflicted rather than a result of any altercation with Daria.

Further questioning will delve into the motives behind this tragic occurrence. The initial charges against Fedor are for intentional murder, a crime that carries severe penalties including the death penalty or imprisonment ranging from 15 to 20 years.