Tragic slam: Son’s stabbing spree leaves father dead in Bangkok suburb

A man brutally stabbed his father more than 10 times for slamming the door until he ultimately succumbed to severe injuries at a house in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok. The murderer is suspected to have mental health issues.

Bang Sri Mueang Police Station officers responded to the stabbing incident and investigation the scene at 10pm last night. The crime scene was at a single-storey house in Soi Kwan Mueang Temple in Nonthaburi province.

Officers discovered the dead body of a 56 year old man named Sooksak Kirdprang lying face down at the front door. He bore more than 10 stabbing wounds across his body. A 1-metre-long knife was found nearby his body.

The murderer, 20 year old Anan Kirdprang, the victim’s son awaited the arrival of police at the scene. Anan claimed that an argument between him and his father led to his tragic murder. Anan blamed his father for igniting the stabbing altercation without a reason.

According to Anan, his father returned home consumed by anger, though the cause remained unknown to him. The slamming of the door created a loud noise that further fuelled Anan’s fury, leading to a heated exchange. Regrettably, the confrontation escalated, and his father resorted to wielding a knife against him.

In an attempt to defend himself, Anan, too, grabbed a knife, inadvertently causing a fatal injury to his father. Additionally, Anan sustained an injury to his right hand during the tragic stabbing altercation. Suspicions surrounding Anan’s mental health cast a shadow over the shocking stabbing incident, leaving investigators with a complex case to unravel.

Anan’s older sister, A, insisted that her father had never abused Anan. However, she heard from her mother that their father had never taken any interest in Anan since he was born.

According to A, Anan moved out of the house a long time ago and had just returned home at the beginning of August. On arrival, he forced his mother out of her home and started destroying items of furniture in the house while threatening to set the place on fire.

A revealed that Anan had been arrested in the past and the police urged the family to seek a mental health evaluation for him. A, however, was scared of him and did not want to get involved, so no one took Anan for a mental health check. She did not know whether Anan used drugs or not.

Anan was escorted to the police station for further questioning and would undergo a diagnosis of his mental health as well.