Tragic scooter crash in Thailand leaves Queensland dad in coma with costly medical bills

A Queensland father’s life hangs in the balance after a scooter accident in Thailand left him in a coma, paralyzed, and burdened with astronomical medical expenses.

The ordeal sparked a desperate plea for help as his family grapples with the overwhelming financial strain.

Brenton Simmons faces a harrowing battle for survival after a fateful scooter ride in Thailand resulted in a catastrophic collision with a concrete barrier. The aftermath left the 28 year old Australian with severe brain damage and paralysis on one side of his body while his partner miraculously emerged unscathed, having worn a helmet during the heart-stopping crash.

Amid the unimaginable ordeal, Simmons’ family has rallied support through a poignant GoFundMe campaign, revealing the extent of his injuries with more than half of his brain injured, along with seven broken ribs, a broken collar bone, and a damaged eye socket.

Tragically, Simmons’ two young sons, aged three and nine, are left behind in Queensland, separated from their father as he fights for his life abroad, while his devoted partner remains steadfastly by his side in the foreign hospital.

Despite having travel insurance, the family has been dealt a cruel blow, discovering that the policy does not cover the exorbitant medical expenses resulting from motorcycle injuries of this nature. With a staggering hospital bill amounting to US$80,000 (approximately 2 million baht) and the daunting prospect of a US$200,000 air ambulance transfer back to Australia, the family is grappling with the daunting reality of having to finance these costs independently.

In a poignant plea, a close friend revealed that Simmons’ mother is contemplating the drastic measure of selling her home to alleviate the crushing burden of medical bills. The family is now clinging to the hope of generous donations, as they fervently strive to reunite Simmons with his family in Australia, reported UK Daily Mail.

Travellers are urged to heed the cautionary criteria stipulated by travel insurance providers, including possessing a valid Australian motorbike licence (for rides exceeding 50CC), adhering to helmet regulations, abstaining from alcohol influence, and obtaining essential documentation such as an International Driving Permit to safeguard against potential coverage exclusions.