Tragic motorcycle collision kills two young men in Buriram province

A shocking collision between two motorcycles in Buriram province resulted in the tragic demise of two young men. Police Lieutenant Colonel Rek Wichian, deputy investigator of Nang Rong Police Station, Buriram, coordinated with medical staff from Nang Rong Hospital and Siam United Heart Rescue unit to investigate the incident that occurred at about 8pm yesterday.

At the scene of the accident, the body of 29 years old Panuwich, was found lying next to a damaged Nova Dash motorcycle, near a local resident’s wall. Further about 50 metres away, the lifeless body of 22 years old Teeraphat, was found within a nearby house’s premises. A wrecked Honda motorcycle, stripped down to its frame, was discovered in front of the house.

Local witnesses reported hearing the sound of motorcycles racing, even in the rain, before the loud crash was heard. The discovery of the two fatal accident victims and the damaged motorcycles prompted them to alert the authorities.

52 years old Phuangphet Thienthong, the owner of the house where Teeraphat’s body was found, expressed her shock at the gruesome sight. She had heard what seemed like a collision during the rainstorm but chose to remain indoors on her child’s advice until the police arrived.

The father of Teeraphat, 54 years old Winyu, mentioned that his son worked at a gas station in Nang Rong district and usually returned home around 5pm. However, his absence raised concerns, which turned into grief upon learning of his son’s fatal accident.

Meanwhile, 57 years old Suphan, the mother of Panuwich, learned about her son’s tragic death with great distress. She revealed that her son would usually stay with his aunt and they were not always aware of his whereabouts. The tragedy was compounded by the fact that Phanuwit’s wife was expecting their baby in two months.

The police are currently investigating the incident and examining the accident scene to determine the exact cause of the fatal collision, reports Khaosod Online.

