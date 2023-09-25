Motorcycle accident in Na Yong district claims construction worker’s life

Image courtesy of Khaosod Online

A tragic motorcycle accident claimed the life of a construction worker, Seree, 52 years old, in Na Yong district, Trang province. The incident took place yesterday around 1am, near his home. Seree’s lost control of his motorcycle, which then veered off the road and plunged into a canal. His body was discovered a day later after a 30 minute search by rescue workers.

The rescue team from Trang’s Kuson Foundation (Tek Xiang Tung branch), the Sa Wang Bak Dee Trang rescue unit, and several volunteers found Seree’s lifeless body lying face down under about 1-2 metres of water. The initial investigation suggested that the victim had been dead for about a day. His blue and white Yamaha Met (Nang Phraya) motorcycle, with the license plate P 4883 Trang, was found submerged about 15 metres from his body.

The tragic scene was filled with grief as the victim’s relatives cried and collapsed on the roadside. Preliminary inquiries revealed that Seree had left his home around 5pm on 24th September to visit his wife’s house nearby. However, he mysteriously disappeared. His relatives had been searching for him since but to no avail.

On 25 September, his family reported him missing via social media and set out to look for him. They followed the route he usually took and found signs of a vehicle skidding off the road near the canal, about 300-400 metres away from his home. Upon further inspection, they discovered the submerged motorcycle in the canal and subsequently found the body.

Although the authorities sent Seree’s body for a detailed autopsy, initial findings suggested no signs of struggle or assault. The family, who did not suspect foul play, believed it was a tragic accident where Seree lost control and fell into the canal. They are preparing for his funeral according to religious rites, reports Khaosod Online.

