Tragic motorcycle accident in Kamphaeng Phet leads to rider’s drowning

A fatal motorcycle accident was reported in Kamphaeng Phet where the vehicle lost control on a bend and plunged into a canal, resulting in the death of the rider who drowned. The motorcycle was found submerged in the water while the rider’s body was discovered under the vehicle.

The incident happened at Nam Thong, a village in the Tha Khun Ram subdistrict, in the Mueang district of Kamphaeng Phet. The police were alerted to the mishap by a passerby who noticed the tail light of the motorcycle in the water.

The emergency response team from the local rescue association, along with Police Lieutenant Colonel Ratchet Siwiset, the investigating officer from Kamphaeng Phet Police Station, rushed to the scene.

The scene of the accident was a canal used for agricultural irrigation. The submerged motorcycle was a Honda, navy blue, registered in Bangkok with the licence plate number 9 KDK 8040. The rider, identified as, 51 years old Suchat Khamkruea, resided at 92, Moo 9, Tha Khun Ram, Mueang, Kamphaeng Phet.

Residents had already pulled the body onto the bank by the time the police arrived. Preliminary examination revealed swelling and bruising on the forehead, indicating the possibility of a head injury.

The person who discovered the body recounted that he was riding his motorcycle home when he spotted the red tail light of the motorcycle in the water. On closer inspection, he found the motorcycle on top of Suchat’s body. He immediately informed the village head and alerted the police.

Upon inquiry, Suchat’s relatives revealed that before the accident, Suchat and a friend had been drinking at his home. Later, Suchat left on his motorcycle to run an errand. On his return journey, the accident occurred, resulting in his motorcycle falling into the canal with Suchat trapped underneath, leading to his unfortunate demise.

After inspecting the accident scene, the volunteer rescue team transported the body to the hospital for further forensic examination. The police are continuing their investigation to determine the exact cause of death, reported KhaoSod.