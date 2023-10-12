Tragic farewell: Depression claims life of MP’s wife in central Thailand

Picture from Facebook.

The wife of Chart Thai Pattana Party MP Supachok Srisukajorn reportedly committed suicide at her home in the central province of Nakhon Pathom. It is believed the 28 year old pharmacist had a prolonged battle with depression.

A housemaid discovered the body of the MP’s wife, Yadapa Tansudcharoenying, in her bedroom at the home in Nakhon Pathom’s Phra Patone sub-district yesterday, October 11. Urgently, the maid rushed her to Bangkok Hospital Sanamchan. Despite the medical team’s efforts, they were unable to save Yadapa’s life.

Currently, her body is undergoing a thorough autopsy to ascertain the precise cause of her untimely demise. According to Thai news agencies, it is suspected that Yadapa’s history of receiving treatment for depression may have played a significant role in her decision to take her own life.

Yadapa married the Nakhon Pathom MP last year and the couple were loved by the community. Yadapa reportedly had been suffering from depression for a long time and had been under close medical and family care.

Yadapa was seen campaigning across the country with her husband Supachok. However, after Supachok’s successful election as an MP, his responsibilities grew, requiring him to engage in more frequent parliamentary sessions in Bangkok. This change in their circumstances possibly intensified Yadapa’s depressive condition during her prolonged hours of solitude at home.

Yadapa also had a congenital condition that caused her to become easily exhausted. The congenital condition could also increase stress, which affected her depression.

Supachok is an MP for the Chart Thai Pattana Party. He previously served as a member of the Nakhon Pathom Provincial Administrative Council before standing for election as an MP. His father is also a former member of the Nakhon Pathom Provincial Council and has long served the people of the province.

Follow us on :













If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.