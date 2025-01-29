Tragic fall from dormitory leaves one dead, one injured

Bright Choomanee
Tragic fall from dormitory leaves one dead, one injured
Two young women fell from the third floor of a dormitory, resulting in one fatality and one severe injury. Police are investigating the cause of the fall, which remains unclear.

At 5pm yesterday, January 28, Police Lieutenant Thiwatpol Tawitsangkhasak from Krathum Baen Police Station received a report of a fall from a high building in Soi Khlong Maduea 1/1, Moo 1, Khlong Maduea subdistrict, Krathum Baen district, Samut Sakhon province.

Emergency medical teams from Krathum Baen Hospital and Vichaivej Hospital Om Noi, along with the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, were dispatched to the scene.

The incident occurred at the rear of a six-storey dormitory, where two injured women were found unconscious with severe bleeding from the mouth, nose, and head.

Krathum Baen Hospital’s medical team rushed A, a larger and taller woman, to their facility, while Vichaivej Hospital Om Noi took charge of B, a 17 year old, who was smaller and slimmer. Unfortunately, when medical personnel checked her vitals, she was pronounced dead.

A nearby resident reported hearing an argument near the third-floor fire escape before hearing screams and a loud thud, indicating that something had hit the ground twice. Upon investigating, the resident saw the two women lying face down in pools of blood.

Dormitory fall

The resident and the dormitory caretaker promptly contacted the police and emergency services for assistance.

The two women were friends, with A residing in the building with her mother on the third floor near the fire escape. B often visited but was not known to have had any conflicts.

A dorm resident mentioned that A had been living there for about two months. Her mother worked daily, and the woman was presumed to still be a student, as she had been seen in a school uniform.

B, a friend of A, frequently visited her room. On the day of the incident, the resident heard an argument followed by screams.

Upon investigation, they found the fire escape door ajar, which is typically latched but not locked, and saw the two women motionless below.

Police have yet to determine how the women fell from the third floor, as surveillance cameras did not capture the fall. Further investigation will include discussions with the families, but this will be delayed to allow them time to grieve, reported KhaoSod.

The B’s body has been sent to Siriraj Hospital’s forensic institute for an autopsy before being released to her family for traditional rites. Meanwhile, A remains under intensive care.

