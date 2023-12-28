Tragic end for fruit vendor in Chon Buri under hallucination

Photo courtesy of Khao Sod

A 31 year old fruit vendor tragically ended his life in a rented room in Nong Kham, Chon Buri province. The incident took place on December 24 at 5pm. The man was reportedly hallucinating, firing his gun into the air and questioning neighbours about the presence of spirits, before eventually turning the gun on himself.

The local police, led by Lieutenant Colonel Kriksathiam Niamnud, responded to the scene alongside a medical examiner and the Sawang Prateep Sri Racha rescue unit. Upon arrival, they found the deceased man lying on his stomach near the room’s door with a gunshot wound to his chest. In his right hand was a locally made 0.38 calibre gun.

According to a caretaker at the accommodation, the deceased had fired his gun three times into the air before the tragic incident. He had then approached a neighbour, asking them if they were harbouring spirits, and claimed that he had just killed two. He then attempted to shoot the neighbour, but the gun jammed. After this, he returned to his room where a single gunshot was heard, after which he was found to have shot himself in the chest, reported Khao Sod.

The police proceeded to send the body to the hospital for further examination while the investigation continued to ensure all legal procedures were followed correctly. The incident provides a stark reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and the devastating impact hallucinations can have.

In related news, a tragic incident in Ratchaburi, Thailand, where a 54 year old man accidentally shoots himself while examining his homemade gun. Despite family efforts to rush him to the hospital, he collapses en route and succumbs to the self-inflicted wound. The gun enthusiast and construction contractor experienced a misfire while testing the firearm, leading to the unfortunate incident. Authorities find a broken homemade gun at the scene, highlighting the dangers of amateur gunsmithing.