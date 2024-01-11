Tragic end for couple in Thai resort: Suspected suicide stirs shock

Picture courtesy of Sanook

A chilling discovery unfolded in Phetchabun when a couple from Pathum Thani were found dead in their resort room. The suspected suicide of 62 year old Natcha and 61 year old Akrara has left authorities puzzled and seeking answers.

The local authorities yesterday were alerted to the tragic scene at a resort in Lom Sak, Phetchabun. The resort, consisting of approximately 10 buildings each housing two rooms, saw its peaceful atmosphere shattered when the bodies of the couple were discovered in one of the rooms.

Both Natcha and Akrara were found hanged, with Natcha using a red nylon rope tied to a shelf next to the bed and Akrara using a similar rope tied to the sliding bathroom door. Both were found in a kneeling position facing the room’s walls.

No signs of struggle or harm were found in the room, and everything appeared to be in order. The room was not air-conditioned, and a ticket for a national park visit dated January 9, was found in the trash can. A medicine blister pack with only one pill left was also found, along with their car parked nearby.

Post-mortem examinations showed no signs of injury or harm, other than the marks on their necks from the ropes. It is estimated that they had been dead for no less than eight hours. Their bodies were then taken to Lom Sak Hospital, awaiting their relatives to claim them for religious ceremonies, reported Sanook.

According to the resort’s housekeeper, the couple arrived at the resort around 4pm, January 9. They left within half an hour of checking in, only to return shortly after.

Housekeeper

By midday, having noticed the couple had not left the room, the housekeeper alerted the resort owner, who attempted to call the number they had given at check-in but received no response. The resort owner and housekeeper then decided to use a spare key to enter the room, where they discovered the tragic scene.

The housekeeper further revealed that when they arrived, Akrara had a poor complexion and wore a face mask. He seemed preoccupied with looking at the ground and did not engage in conversation with anyone, including Natcha. However, Natcha appeared normal and conversed with the housekeeper without any hint of distress.

The police have disclosed that preliminary investigations suggest the couple had been touring Phu Thap Boek before visiting the adjacent national park, Phu Hin Rong Kla, and then travelling to Lom Sak, where they were found. Relatives revealed that the couple worked in a courier-like business but they did not know any issues that could have led to this tragic event. The bodies were kept at Lom Sak Hospital, awaiting their relatives to perform the last rites.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.