Tragic early morning crash claims life of young man on rain-soaked Thailand highway

Image courtesy of Khaosod Online.

A 26 year old man lost his life in a tragic crash when a pickup truck he was driving plunged into a ditch after hitting an electricity pole on the Asia Highway, Route 32, in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province today at 3am. The tragedy, which unfolded in the early hours of the morning, also resulted in injuries to two other individuals.

The fatal event occurred as the driver, identified only as Ratchanon, was returning from dropping off an inebriated friend who was unable to ride his own motorcycle home.

The heavy rain that fell on the highway led to the vehicle losing control, colliding with an electricity pole, and plummeting into a roadside ditch.

The pickup truck, an Isuzu with Nakhon Sawan registration, was found in a severely damaged state at the bottom of the ditch with two injured passengers scattered nearby.

One of the injured, a 24 year old named Somrak, regained consciousness and began calling for his missing friend.

With the assistance of a good Samaritan, a woman who had arrived to help the injured before the police arrived, they located Ratchanon’s lifeless body in the overgrown grass of the ditch. Noticing the injuries on his face, it was confirmed that Ratchanon had died at the scene.

Loss of life

Upon discovering his friend’s condition, Somrak was overcome with grief and had to be comforted and administered first aid by police officers before being taken to Ratchathani Hospital, along with the other injured friend.

Somrak revealed that the three of them had been working in a factory at the Rojana Industrial Park 2 and were on their way to deliver a friend in Nakhon Luang district when the accident occurred.

The rainy weather had made the roads slippery, causing the pickup truck to skid and crash into the electricity pole before flipping over into the ditch.

The owner of the pickup truck, 26 year old Weerapong, who had lent his vehicle to Ratchanon to help the inebriated friend, arrived at the scene and was shaken by the state of his vehicle and the death of his friend.

Police recorded the accident scene and took photographs for a further investigation. Ratchanon’s body was sent to the Forensic Science Institute in Pathum Thani province for autopsy.

The police also plan to question the injured passengers from the pickup truck to determine the cause of the accident and proceed with legal action, reports Khaosod Online.

