Tragic death of Thai police recruit prompts investigation into training methods

A tragic incident occurred during a police training exercise, leading to the death of a 26 year old recruit. The incident took place at Than Muk Camp in Sadao district, Songkhla province.

After the recruit, Pakorn, also known as Byte, collapsed during a 10-kilometre run on Monday, October 9 his instructor ordered him to complete the run, leading to his death the following morning. The instructor, identified as Lieutenant Panyavuthi, is now under investigation.

Pakorn joined the Border Patrol Police (BPP) and began his training at the Than Muk Camp, or Special Training Unit 9, on October 1. His training was cut short when he collapsed after completing 6 kilometres of a 10-kilometre run, reported Sanook. Despite his evident physical distress, his instructor, Lieutenant Panyavuthi, ordered him to complete the run. The recruit’s death occurred the morning after, on October 10.

The instructor in question, Lieutenant Panyavuthi, was a recent graduate of the training course himself and was supervising a group of BPP students on their 10-kilometre run. His actions are now under scrutiny following the tragic incident.

Upon learning of the incident from the media, the National Police Chief, Torsak Suwimon, ordered a detailed investigation to ascertain the facts of the case. He also instructed his team to provide the necessary assistance and compensation to the deceased recruit’s family.

“Before any actions are taken, it is important to establish the facts. Justice must be served for both parties involved.”

Torsak’s comments underscored the importance of a thorough investigation and the assurance of fair treatment for all parties involved.

In related news, 23 military students at the Army Reserve Training Centre in Narathiwat, Thailand, were hospitalized with severe muscle and kidney injuries, including rhabdomyolysis and kidney failure.

The injuries resulted from strenuous exercise in hot weather, with some requiring hemodialysis. The responsible trainer has been temporarily relieved of duties, and a thorough investigation is ongoing.

The incident prompted promises of system reform and support from military officials and the Commander of the Royal Thai Army. To read more, click HERE.

