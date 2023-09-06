Tragic crash report unveils devastating loss of Leicester City’s beloved Thai chairman and crew (video)

The Leonardo AW169 helicopter reached an altitude of approximately 430ft before plummeting to the ground. Picture courtesy of pixel8000.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) finally concluded its report on the helicopter crash that tragically claimed the life of Leicester City‘s Thai chairman almost five years ago.

The report, released by the AAIB last night, sheds light on the devastating incident that occurred near the King Power Stadium on October 27, 2018, resulting in the untimely deaths of Leicester City’s Thai chairman, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, along with two of his staff members, Nusara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare, as well as the pilots and their partners, Eric Swaffer and Izabela Roza Lechowicz.

The report’s findings were unequivocal, stating that the crash was deemed “inevitable” due to a series of mechanical failures originating from a seized tail rotor bearing, ultimately leading to the tragic event. The report also highlighted the limited actions the pilot could take to save those on board.

Crispin Orr, Chief Inspector of Air Accidents at the AAIB, acknowledged the valiant efforts of the 53 year old pilot, Swaffer, in attempting to control the Leonardo AW169 helicopter. However, the catastrophic failure of the tail rotor bearing caused the aircraft to make a sharp right turn.

In voice recordings from the aircraft, Swaffer could be heard expressing his confusion, saying, “I’ve no idea what’s going on,” shortly before the helicopter collided with a concrete step.

Although four of the passengers initially survived the impact of the crash, a “significant” fuel leak resulted in a fatal fire.

Four first responders suffered injuries due to the intense heat of the fire while attempting to rescue those inside the helicopter. Additionally, two police officers, arriving at the scene only one minute after the crash, made a valiant but unsuccessful attempt to break the helicopter’s windscreen using their batons.

The comprehensive 209-page final report took nearly five years to complete, given the technical complexities involved in the investigation.

The probe unveiled that a worn bearing on the tail rotor had seized after the helicopter’s takeoff. Subsequently, the shaft controlling the tail rotor unscrewed and detached, causing the helicopter to spiral out of control.

Importantly, the report affirmed that the helicopter had complied with all relevant airworthiness requirements and had been maintained correctly prior to the crash.

The wear on the rotor bearing was deemed to have accumulated gradually and could not have been foreseen by inspectors.

In response to its findings, the AAIB has issued eight safety recommendations to the European Aviation Safety Agency to rectify deficiencies in regulations about the certification of large helicopters.

The tragic crash occurred just over an hour after a Premier League match between Leicester City and West Ham United, prompting an outpouring of grief and tributes both in the UK and abroad. Leicester’s players even made a heartfelt journey to Thailand to attend Vichai’s funeral.

In 2022, a statue of Vichai was unveiled at the club, with his son, Khun Aiyawatt “Top” Srivaddhanaprabha, assuming his father’s role as chairman.

Follow us on :













Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.