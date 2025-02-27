Tragedy as woman gives birth alone in Nakhon Si Thammarat

Tragedy as woman gives birth alone in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 29 year old woman from Bang Sawank subdistrict, Phra Saeng district, Surat Thani province, gave birth near a mosque in Pho Sadet subdistrict, Mueang district, Nakhon Si Thammarat province, yesterday, February 26. She initially refused assistance from rescue services and did not want to be taken to the hospital, as she had not registered her pregnancy with a doctor.

The Pracharuamjai Rescue Foundation received a call at 3pm yesterday, February 26, reporting the woman’s labour pains near the mosque. An ambulance team was dispatched to provide aid.

Upon arrival, they found the woman in labour, but she declined assistance, refusing to be taken to the hospital for delivery. Consequently, the rescue team withdrew.

Shortly after, the rescue team received another call, this time reporting that the baby had already been born. They rushed back to the scene to find the woman exhausted after giving birth on her own, with the newborn unresponsive.

Despite their efforts to perform CPR, the infant did not survive. The woman was then immediately transported to Maharaj Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital, and the police were notified to proceed with legal procedures.

Neighbours mentioned that the woman was afraid to go to the hospital because she had not registered her pregnancy. When the rescue team arrived, she refused to go with them, enduring severe labour pains before ultimately giving birth on her own, reported KhaoSod.

Unfortunately, the baby was in a critical condition and passed away. Neighbours speculated that if she had gone to the hospital, this tragedy might have been avoided. The woman was deeply saddened by the loss of her child, attributing it to her stubbornness.

Last year, a sudden birth took place at sea when a Cambodian woman delivered her fifth child aboard a ferry with her husband by her side. The dramatic event unfolded early morning on March 17 last year during the ferry’s journey from Koh Chang island to Laem Ngop district in Trat province.

