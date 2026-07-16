Traffic police aid mother during twin birth emergency in Bangkok

Traffic police responded to a childbirth emergency after a woman gave birth to the first of her twins at her Bangkok home on July 14, while the second baby remained in the womb.

The incident happened at about 8.30am after the Royal Initiative Traffic Police radio centre received a report that a woman was giving birth in the bathroom of her home in Pracharat Bamphen Soi 9.

When officers arrived, the first twin had already been born in the bathroom but remained attached to the mother by the umbilical cord and placenta, while the second twin was still in the womb. Officers provided emergency care to the newborn and monitored the mother’s condition.

A police officer who had completed emergency childbirth training then cleaned the baby, used a suction bulb to clear fluid from the mouth and nose, and stimulated the newborn until the baby cried.

An ambulance and emergency medical team from the Narenthorn Emergency Medical Service later arrived, cut the umbilical cord and assessed the condition of the mother and the second twin, who were both found to be in a safe condition.

MGR Online reported that traffic police then cleared a route to Rajavithi Hospital, where doctors safely delivered the second twin, bringing the emergency to a successful conclusion.

The incident, police said, highlighted the Royal Initiative Traffic Police’s broader role in responding to emergencies, with officers trained to provide initial assistance and work alongside emergency medical teams in critical situations.

In similar news, back in 2025, two volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation were called to assist a woman in labour in a pickup truck. Despite their initial excitement and nervousness, the delivery was successful, and both mother and child were safe.