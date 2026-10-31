Toxic metals found at suspected Chonburi waste dump

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 31, 2026, 12:00 PM
1 minute read
Toxic metals found at suspected Chonburi waste dump

The Pollution Control Department has been ordered to trace the source of a suspected illegal industrial waste dump in Banglamung district, Chonburi, after preliminary tests detected high concentrations of antimony and cadmium.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Lalida Perisvivatana said on 29 October that the tests found antimony at up to 720,000 parts per million (ppm), cadmium at 190,000 ppm and lead at 360 ppm. Laboratory analysis is still needed to confirm the results and to determine whether the material counts as hazardous waste.

An inspection this week found industrial and municipal waste buried across more than 7 rai (about 11,200 square metres). Officials also found discarded cable insulation, plastic scraps, industrial waste bags and signs of burning.

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Air quality checks did not detect any volatile organic compounds, although inspectors reported chemical odours at the site.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin has instructed the Pollution Control Department to trace the origin of the waste and pursue legal action against those responsible.

Environment and Pollution Control Office 13 filed a complaint with Nongprue Police Station on 28 October over suspected violations of industrial and hazardous substances laws. No suspects have been publicly identified.

Nongprue Municipality has been asked to monitor the site and stop suspicious materials being moved. The Chonburi Provincial Industry Office was scheduled to collect more samples on 29 October.

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The laboratory results will guide further legal action, help prevent environmental contamination and protect nearby communities, according to the National News Bureau of Thailand.

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 31, 2026, 12:00 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
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