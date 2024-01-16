Tourist traps or traffic tricks? Pattaya’s road signs under scrutiny

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

The Machanu Roundabout, where Jomtien Second Road meets the path to Jomtien Beach in Pattaya, has turned into a perilous zone, prompting residents to demand swift intervention. The pedestrian crossing signs, seemingly innocuous, are placed at a precarious height of only 160 centimetres.

Tourists, oblivious to the looming hazard, find themselves colliding with these signs, resulting in a string of head injuries. Some unfortunate ones have faced hospitalisation, their wounds demanding stitches.

The alarming frequency of these incidents has thrown the spotlight on the lackadaisical oversight and inadequate supervision of traffic sign projects. It’s not just a matter of inconvenience; it’s a crisis.

The local community spurred into action by these troubling events, has raised their voices in unison, calling for an immediate relocation and reassessment of these perilously placed signs. The urgency stems from the realisation that lives are hanging in the balance, and something must be done to prevent further accidents and injuries, reported Pattaya Mail.

Frustration among the public has boiled over onto local forums and social media platforms. It’s not just a clamour for change; it’s a demand for accountability.

City council members are feeling the heat as concerned citizens beseech them to address the issue with the urgency it deserves.

“The signs are not just inconvenient; they are a threat to our safety.”

“We need action, and we need it now. Lives are at risk every time someone passes through that roundabout.”

The call for relocation is accompanied by a demand for a thorough investigation into the oversight that allowed such hazardous conditions to persist. It’s not merely about moving signs around; it’s about understanding how a potentially life-threatening oversight was made in the first place.

Follow us on :













In related news, locals and tourists found themselves grappling with perilous pathways along Pattaya‘s Second Road, turning the once-bustling path into a hazardous route.

Haphazardly parked cars, potholes, and uneven blocks create a challenging terrain for pedestrians, but that’s not all – advertising signs and encroaching vehicles add to the chaos, further squeezing the already tight walkway.