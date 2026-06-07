Tourist surge at Surin’s Prasat Ta Kwai exceeds expectations

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: June 7, 2026, 11:15 AM
89 1 minute read
Tourist surge at Surin’s Prasat Ta Kwai exceeds expectations | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of surinscanme

On Saturday, over 1,000 tourists visited Prasat Ta Kwai and Hill 350 in Surin’s Phanom Dong Rak district, exceeding the daily visitor cap as the border attraction reopened to the public for the first time since the Songkran holiday.

Tourists began arriving in the morning, checking in at Ban Thai Santisuk School in Bak Dai subdistrict before proceeding to the site. Visitors are required to park at the school and take shuttle pickup trucks arranged by the local administration.

The head of the Bak Dai Subdistrict Administrative Organisation said the initial cap was set at 1,000 visitors per day. By noon on Saturday, registrations through both on-site and online channels had already reached approximately 1,200 to 1,300 people.

Organisers said they are working to accommodate as many guests as possible to avoid turning away those who have travelled long distances, while safety assessments continue. Visitors came from nearby areas as well as Bangkok.

The trial tourism route spans 2.9 kilometres and includes seven historical and cultural learning points: the Protector of Thailand Monument, Phra Phuttha Metta statue, Prasat Ta Kwai, Hill 350, and statues honouring Sergeant Roeng, Nong Wun, and Sergeant Anothai. The route will be open again next Saturday and Sunday.

The initiative is organised by Surin province in collaboration with the 2nd Army Area and Bak Dai Subdistrict Administrative Organisation, with the aim of promoting historical learning, nature appreciation, and remembrance of those who defended Thai territory.

Site regulations prohibit live streaming and climbing, with photography permitted only at designated locations.

Related Articles

Cambodia’s Ministry of Culture has voiced opposition to the tourism activity at Prasat Ta Kwai, arguing it infringes on sovereignty and damages cultural heritage, reported Bangkok Post.

Tourist surge at Surin's Prasat Ta Kwai exceeds expectations | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of thaipost.net

Latest Thailand News
Millions of pink sea cucumbers blanket Rayong beach | Thaiger Thailand News

Millions of pink sea cucumbers blanket Rayong beach

13 seconds ago
Tourist surge at Surin&#8217;s Prasat Ta Kwai exceeds expectations | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourist surge at Surin’s Prasat Ta Kwai exceeds expectations

35 minutes ago
Thai court denies bail for alleged rapist Samrit Rimthuen | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai court denies bail for alleged rapist Samrit Rimthuen

2 hours ago
Homeowner detained after body found in Nonthaburi residence | Thaiger Thailand News

Homeowner detained after body found in Nonthaburi residence

20 hours ago
Former Kanchanaburi official arrested in birth registration fraud | Thaiger Thailand News

Former Kanchanaburi official arrested in birth registration fraud

22 hours ago
Phetchabun woman found alive after four days lost in forest | Thaiger Thailand News

Phetchabun woman found alive after four days lost in forest

23 hours ago
&#8216;Pai City Protection&#8217; op exposes foreign nominee business scheme | Thaiger Thailand News

‘Pai City Protection’ op exposes foreign nominee business scheme

1 day ago
Thai Airways to resume Bangkok-Amsterdam flights in July | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Airways to resume Bangkok-Amsterdam flights in July

1 day ago
Thai teen allegedly assaults girlfriend to death in Pattaya petrol station | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai teen allegedly assaults girlfriend to death in Pattaya petrol station

2 days ago
Khon Kaen, Kalasin lose power after truck crashes into power poles | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Khon Kaen, Kalasin lose power after truck crashes into power poles

2 days ago
Senior AIA officer hospitalised after assault in Chiang Mai restaurant | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Senior AIA officer hospitalised after assault in Chiang Mai restaurant

2 days ago
Police search for body after train collision in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Police search for body after train collision in Pathum Thani

2 days ago
Bangkok police officers accused of stealing from drug suspect, wife | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok police officers accused of stealing from drug suspect, wife

2 days ago
Koh Samet attempted rape and murder suspect faces three charges | Thaiger Thailand News

Koh Samet attempted rape and murder suspect faces three charges

2 days ago
Chinese trio smash police patrol car, get arrested in Tak | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese trio smash police patrol car, get arrested in Tak

2 days ago
App-based taxi driver claims passenger ditches booking, platform reveals different version | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

App-based taxi driver claims passenger ditches booking, platform reveals different version

2 days ago
Israeli man nabbed in Pai nominee crackdown | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Israeli man nabbed in Pai nominee crackdown

2 days ago
Bangkok clinic closed after slimming pen leaves client in hospital | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok clinic closed after slimming pen leaves client in hospital

2 days ago
Chinese Embassy praises Thais for helping tourist recover handbag | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese Embassy praises Thais for helping tourist recover handbag

2 days ago
Huai Khwang restaurant denies yuan-only payment made by Chinese influencer | Thaiger Bangkok News

Huai Khwang restaurant denies yuan-only payment made by Chinese influencer

2 days ago
Multiple Pakistanis clash on Pattaya beach over family dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Multiple Pakistanis clash on Pattaya beach over family dispute

2 days ago
Thai woman found dead after missing during trekking trip | Thaiger South Thailand News

Thai woman found dead after missing during trekking trip

3 days ago
Bangkok rider snatches tourist bag to fund online gambling | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok rider snatches tourist bag to fund online gambling

3 days ago
Search continues for Thai woman missing during trekking trip | Thaiger South Thailand News

Search continues for Thai woman missing during trekking trip

3 days ago
Bedridden Swiss man suspects Hua Hin caregiver of record collection theft | Thaiger Hua Hin News

Bedridden Swiss man suspects Hua Hin caregiver of record collection theft

3 days ago
Thailand News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: June 7, 2026, 11:15 AM
89 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.