Tourist surge at Surin’s Prasat Ta Kwai exceeds expectations

On Saturday, over 1,000 tourists visited Prasat Ta Kwai and Hill 350 in Surin’s Phanom Dong Rak district, exceeding the daily visitor cap as the border attraction reopened to the public for the first time since the Songkran holiday.

Tourists began arriving in the morning, checking in at Ban Thai Santisuk School in Bak Dai subdistrict before proceeding to the site. Visitors are required to park at the school and take shuttle pickup trucks arranged by the local administration.

The head of the Bak Dai Subdistrict Administrative Organisation said the initial cap was set at 1,000 visitors per day. By noon on Saturday, registrations through both on-site and online channels had already reached approximately 1,200 to 1,300 people.

Organisers said they are working to accommodate as many guests as possible to avoid turning away those who have travelled long distances, while safety assessments continue. Visitors came from nearby areas as well as Bangkok.

The trial tourism route spans 2.9 kilometres and includes seven historical and cultural learning points: the Protector of Thailand Monument, Phra Phuttha Metta statue, Prasat Ta Kwai, Hill 350, and statues honouring Sergeant Roeng, Nong Wun, and Sergeant Anothai. The route will be open again next Saturday and Sunday.

The initiative is organised by Surin province in collaboration with the 2nd Army Area and Bak Dai Subdistrict Administrative Organisation, with the aim of promoting historical learning, nature appreciation, and remembrance of those who defended Thai territory.

Site regulations prohibit live streaming and climbing, with photography permitted only at designated locations.

Cambodia’s Ministry of Culture has voiced opposition to the tourism activity at Prasat Ta Kwai, arguing it infringes on sovereignty and damages cultural heritage, reported Bangkok Post.